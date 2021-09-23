Premier Modular, one of the UK’s leading offsite specialists, has achieved BOPAS accreditation for its modular living solutions, following its expansion into the residential sector.

“It is fantastic to see Premier’s expansion into the residential sector, building on their vast experience in other areas. BOPAS is an independent, standards-led benchmark for modular housing, providing long-term assurance to lenders and valuers that homes built using non-traditional methods of construction offer longevity and reliability,” said Jeff Maxted of BOPAS and a Director of BLP Technical Services (UK).

Established in 1956 and with a long track record in offsite construction, Premier has five factories at its production centre in East Yorkshire. It has capacity to produce 100,000sqm of living space per year, with the opportunity to increase output to meet demand.

Premier specialises in the offsite construction of affordable, sustainable and fast-track apartments, studios and multi-occupancy buildings for social housing, build-to-rent, schemes to address homelessness, hotels, and student accommodation. It works as a partner to local authorities, housing providers, developers, and contractors.

“We are immensely proud to receive this industry accreditation which reinforces our expansion into the residential sector. BOPAS provides our local authority and developer clients as well as funders and mortgage lenders with complete reassurance of best practice and that our modular apartment solutions meet or exceed the required standards,” commented Dan Allison, Director of Premier Modular.

“We have ambitious plans to bring innovation and sustainability to the UK housing market. We already have a number of residential projects on site and nearing completion and are receiving a high level of enquiries for new schemes. We anticipate the demand for offsite construction will continue to increase to help address the housing crisis and the drive for net zero.”

BOPAS – the Buildoffsite Property Assurance Scheme – is the industry benchmark to give funders, principal mortgage lenders, valuers, and purchasers the confidence that homes built using offsite construction will have a life of at least 60 years. It also demonstrates the integrity of the offsite system, consistent delivery, and long-term performance to specification.

“The residential sector is facing considerable challenges – from the shortage of skilled labour to the need for increased productivity and improved quality in housebuilding to meet the rising demand for new homes. By moving the construction of new apartment schemes offsite and into a more controllable factory environment, we can produce energy-efficient homes with less impact on the environment, to reduced programmes, and significantly enhanced quality,” added Dan.

Premier has been awarded full BOPAS accreditation for design, manufacturing and construction. A rigorous assessment was carried out by BOPAS, which audited all aspects of Premier’s operations, including quality control systems, health and safety, project management, and interfaces, from design through to offsite manufacture, construction, and handover.