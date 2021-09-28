RED CONSTRUCTION REVEALS NEW STRUCTURE AND REGIONAL EXPANSION

RED Construction, the specialist main contractor, has announced a new group structure and two distinct operating companies to facilitate the next stage of the company’s growth. The new structure comprises RED Construction Group, RED London, and the newly formed RED South West.

Founded in 2016, RED Construction Group has fast become an established market leader in the London region. The company has a reputation for working in partnership with clients to deliver complex, high profile landmark projects in the capital. The new group structure creates a series of connected businesses with shared values and operating methodologies. Each is led by respected industry experts, with RED Construction Group’s main board providing strategic input.

Based in Bristol, RED South West offers unparalleled expertise and market knowledge and can deliver across a wide range of markets in line with regional requirements. These include commercial, residential, education and industrial buildings.

The RED South West team is led by Derek Quinn, who has been appointed as managing director. Derek has 35 years of experience, most recently as Executive Director at Bristol-based Midas Construction, where Derek worked closely alongside other key members of the RED team. Derek qualified as a quantity surveyor at John Laing, following which he worked internationally before holding a senior position at a FTSE250 construction company. Born in Bristol and with extensive experience in the South West, Derek brings a detailed understanding of construction solutions specific to the region’s needs and client base.

Graham Sturge, Managing Director of RED Construction Group, commented: “Our strong, consistent and considered growth is creating a number of exciting new opportunities for the business in and out of the capital. The creation of the group structure, including the launch of RED South West and the appointment of the highly regarded Derek Quinn as MD, will allow us to continue our expansion, but without over-reaching or compromising on the quality of what we achieve with our clients. Derek and his counterparts in RED London are experts in their fields with unique insight, with the support, innovation and values that drive everything RED Construction does.”

RED South West Managing Director, Derek Quinn, added: “It is fantastic to be joining RED Construction Group to lead RED South West. The new business has been created to respond to the significant need in the region for a main contractor with the depth, breadth and reliability that RED is renowned for from its work in London. I look forward to working with Graham and the board to grow another successful business as part of the Group, drawing on the team’s experience in high-profile projects in the region.”

Graham Sturge continued: “We are very proud of what we have achieved as a team throughout 2021. Our new structure will continue this momentum with the focused operating companies and their highly motivated, client-focused, and effective leadership. There are very exciting times ahead for the business.”

Sitting alongside RED South West in the new structure is RED London, established experts in complex construction in the capital. Current RED London projects include the restoration and redevelopment for Lore Group of 100 High Street in Shoreditch to create a new independent hotel concept, the redevelopment of 80 New Bond Street for Hines to deliver a flagship mixed-use destination in the heart of the West End, and the construction of the Brent Cross Town visitor pavilion for Argent Related and Barnet Council.