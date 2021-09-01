Midlands-based contractor G F Tomlinson has completed a programme of refurbishment works at the University of Lincoln’s Riseholme Park campus, just north of the city. The 400-acre site, which comprises the Lincoln Institute for Agri-Food Technology (LIAT), Riseholme Hall, an equestrian centre, Plowright House, woodlands, grasslands, watercourses and a working farm, has undergone extensive refurbishment works to the value of £4.7 million.

Secured through the Scape Regional Construction framework, the project was delivered over two contracts by G F Tomlinson alongside architects CPMG and PolkeyCollins – to provide improved learning and research facilities for university staff and students at the site’s existing buildings, including Riseholme Hall, Plowright House, the on-site stables used by Bishop Burton College and Riseholme Park Farm.

The site, part of which is located within a registered historic park and gardens of special historic interest, is home to the buried remains and earthwork of a medieval village – a settlement which was established there in the late 11th century. #Works to the Grade II listed, early 18th century Riseholme Hall, saw M&E systems upgraded including new lighting and intumescent door fixings to meet current fire regulations, as well as redecoration throughout the building.

New security door scanning technology was also installed to each office and meeting room within the building, and included the installation of a new kitchen and café area, shower room and toilet facilities. Externally, essential repairs were carried out to protect the fabric of the historic building, including liquid coating the roof, replacing leadwork and replacing timber.

Refurbishment works of the existing equestrian centre and farm included upgrading the barns and stables with new roofing, lighting and adding an extension to one of the barns. A new roundhouse was also constructed for the farm livestock – providing a lighter environment, separate sections and easier channels for livestock movement and managing veterinary visits, as well as a raised viewing area for staff and students to enable safer teaching.

New lighting, fencing, timber cladding and guttering were also provided to two of the farm’s existing agricultural buildings – with a new extension including welfare space for students constructed at one of the buildings.

G F Tomlinson also carried out refurbishment works to Plowright House, which is used by Barclays, and houses an Eagle Laboratory Farm.

Formed in partnership with the University of Lincoln’s Institute for Agri-food Technology and Agri-Robotics research centre, the Eagle Laboratory Farm supports entrepreneurs with the latest technology, co-working and dedicated business spaces, a robotics lab, a demonstration packhouse and model refrigerated supermarket aisle, all intended for the aim of furthering innovation in agricultural technology.

This is the second major project that G F Tomlinson has completed where the University of Lincoln has been a key stakeholder following previous redevelopment works to the Lincoln Science and Innovation Park in 2016 (owned jointly by the University and the Lincolnshire Co-op).

Whilst on site, G F Tomlinson recycled 97% of its construction waste, with 83% of local labour and 77% of local spend sourced and achieved within 40 miles of the site.

“The agriculture research and teaching facilities at Riseholme campus are recognised as one of the best institutions in the world, and the major refurbishment works have delivered vast improvements to the site to enable the continuation of important research, innovation and education,” commented Craig Stopper, framework manager at G F Tomlinson.

“We are proud to have worked with the University once again to help bolster its fantastic further and higher education resources and facilities for students all over the world who choose to study there.

“As a company, we pride ourselves on the social value we can deliver to improve the communities and areas in which we work, and through the Scape Regional Construction framework, this is another project that has enabled us to provide excellent environmental and economic benefits to Lincolnshire and the wider East Midlands region.”