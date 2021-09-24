RENDALL & RITTNER SHORTLISTED FOR PRESTIGIOUS EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT AWARD

Rendall & Rittner, a leading property managing agent, is proud to announce it has made the final shortlist for The Employee Engagement Award in The Investors in People Awards 2021. In a record-breaking year for entries, with nearly three hundred organisations involved, Rendall & Rittner is proud of this outstanding achievement amongst tough competition.

The Investors in People Awards celebrate the very best organisations and individuals from around the world across various organisational, people, wellbeing and leadership categories. Rendall & Rittner is committed to employing the best possible people for every role. Knowing that their employees are pivotal to the company’s success, being shortlisted for The Employee Engagement Award is testament to Rendall & Rittner’s commitment to delivering excellent property management.

Catherine Riva, Director at Rendall & Rittner, comments: “Having already achieved a Platinum accolade – the Investors in People (IIP) standard, we are delighted to have been shortlisted for this prestigious award. This reflects the hard work and enthusiasm of everyone in our company from our on-site teams to those at our head office. It is great news that we have had the achievements of our employees recognised by an international awarding body. We are looking forward to The Investors in People Awards in November.”

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, comments: “Now in our 8th year, it always makes me feel immensely proud to see so many fantastic organisations staking their claim to be the best. And every year, the entries do get more and more competitive and the judging even tighter. Reaching the final shortlist is a testament to the amazing commitment these organisations are making to make work better for their people, and they truly deserve this recognition.”

The winners of The Employee Engagement Award will be announced at The Investors in People Awards online ceremony on the 23rd November 2021. For more information on Rendall & Rittner visit www.rendallandrittner.co.uk or for the full shortlist and more information about Investors in People visit www.investorsinpeopleawards.com.