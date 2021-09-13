Wakefield-based granite and quartz worktop supplier, Roann Limited, has been appointed by Vinci Construction as the lead worktop contractor for residential scheme, New Victoria, in Manchester. The £130 million project, delivered by Muse Developments, comprises 520 apartments, with 178 one-bed, 286 two-bed and 56 three-bed properties, as well as a 6,000 sq. ft commercial space.

“As the only dedicated high-rise residential worktop supplier in the UK, we’re really excited to be a part of this high-profile project. Working on this large-scale scheme in the heart of Manchester is a great reflection of our hard-working and dedicated team, as well as our business’ fast-paced growth. We’re really looking forward to seeing this project come together,” said Scott Wharton, Sales Director at Roann Limited.

Roann Limited is supplying Silestone Blanco Norte 20mm for all kitchen worktops, upstands and splash backs, and Reginox Ohio 40×40 sinks in Atlantic Grey powder coated finish, to the entire 450,000 sq. ft residential component. Scheduled for completion in 2024, Roann Limited will begin installing a sample apartment in early September, before full site works begin in November 2021.

“There was a lot of competition for the works, but Roann Limited stood out from the crowd. They made the whole pre-contract process a smooth and easy one and have continued to work with us now they’re involved in the scheme. Along with their pro-active attitude – they price competitively which made our decision to work with them an easy one,” added Gordon Maudsley, Senior Quantity Surveyor at Vinci Construction.

Established in 1990, Roann Limited specialises in manufacturing, supplying, and installing high-quality granite and quartz worktops within the house building, property development and construction sectors. With more than 30 years’ experience, Roann Limited is dedicated to procuring stone worktops that help developers significantly reduce costs on their projects by selling direct to them.

Roann Limited’s purpose-built factory in Wakefield houses more than £2 million worth of state-of-the-art stone manufacturing machines and equipment, enabling the business to fabricate more than 15,000 worktops every year. Roann Limited proudly holds accreditations with many of the industry’s leading health & safety schemes, including SSIP certification, and is also ConstructionOnline Gold Approved.