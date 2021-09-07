Russell Roof Tiles awarded with Gold status by the Supply Chain Sustainability School

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability Russell Roof Tiles has recently been awarded Gold status by the Supply Chain Sustainability School (SCSS).

The pioneering pitched roof tile manufacturer previously held the Silver award and has worked with the organisation since the early days of its inception.

Launched in 2012 the Supply Chain Sustainability School, is a multi-award-winning initiative which represents a common approach to addressing sustainability within supply chains. With over 50,000 users, the school provides free practical learning and support for the UK built environment, through sustainability training, networking, e-learning modules, tailored assessments, and online resources.

The aim of the organisation is to provide upskilling those working within, or aspiring to work within, the built environment sector. The school covers all aspects of the built environment, and focuses on five main topics: sustainability, offsite, BIM, Lean construction and management.

Mark Parsons Technical Director says: “Described by the school as an ‘Outstanding Achievement’, our SCSS Gold Status is the highest level we can achieve and is a key accreditation, acknowledging our work with the major national house builders and construction companies.”

The SCSS is part-funded by CITB and other industry Partners, where resources are shared to inspire the UK built environment to drive positive change.

In addition to this accolade Russell Roof Tiles was the first British roof tile manufacturer to have achieved an “Excellent” rating for BES 6001 – The Responsible Sourcing of Construction Products, recognising the company’s dedication to sustainability.

Russell Roof Tiles is a leading independent pitched roof tile manufacturer supplying products for the top housebuilders and high-profile social housing and commercial projects. The company produces thousands of tiles every week that are used on roofs across the UK, for all of the UK’s premier housebuilders, architects and developers.

www.russellrooftiles.com