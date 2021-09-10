SCAPE APPOINTS R&D LEAD TO BOOST INNOVATION IN PUBLIC SECTOR CONSTRUCTION

SCAPE, one of the UK’s leading public sector procurement authorities, has appointed Rachel Sudlow as its R&D Lead in a newly created role designed to increase digital innovation across public sector construction.

Rachel joins SCAPE following more than 10 years at Balfour Beatty, where she started as a quantity surveyor but was most recently focused on innovation and research, working with bodies such as Innovate UK to drive improved digital standards in the construction industry.

The new role will see Rachel work closely with SCAPE’s clients and delivery partners to develop, encourage and apply new technologies and building methods to create more innovative, sustainable buildings. Rachel will also collaborate with various private and public sector partners outside of the construction industry, including funding bodies, research institutions and academia, as it continues to help shape the public sector’s response to the climate emergency.

This includes a significant focus on BIM modelling utilised by SCAPE projects across the UK, ensuring that data from partners and clients is collected and used effectively to enhance strategic decision-making, improve efficiency and environmental performance at every stage, from procurement through the full life cycle of the building.

Her appointment follows the launches of SCAPE’s latest suite of net-zero-ready construction and consultancy frameworks – SCAPE Construction, SCAPE Scotland Construction, SCAPE Consultancy and SCAPE Scotland Consultancy – which incorporate dedicated tools to help public sector organisations procure projects in a way that meets their sustainability and climate ambitions.

SCAPE’s suite of construction and consultancy frameworks is used by more than 1,200 public bodies across the UK. The framework provider currently operates with a buying power of £18bn.

Rachel Sudlow, R&D Lead at SCAPE, said: “At a time of significant regeneration across the public estate, it’s critical that the next generation of public sector buildings and infrastructure sets new standards for construction. Innovation will play a critical role and ultimately be supported by continually striving for better outcomes through the application of R&D.

“Working with our clients and partners, and the wealth of data their projects produce, we have an outstanding opportunity to stimulate truly impactful innovation and ensure that the UK continues to be seen as a centre of excellence for construction.”

Rachel will report directly to Chris Clarke, Director of Performance and Improvement at SCAPE. He said: “There’s little doubt that a combination of ingenuity and resource is needed to help address the complex needs of the public sector, including the climate emergency that has been declared by organisations across the UK and the world. Rachel’s addition to the team signals our commitment to both and will further set our clients’ projects apart in terms of adopting market-leading R&D in addition to best-in-class procurement. Through digital innovation, we can ensure an even greater legacy for the wave of public sector regeneration that is currently driving the UK’s economic recovery.”