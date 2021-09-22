Senior team strengthened at Rainier Developments

A Midlands-based property and land company has strengthened its senior team with two promotions.

Richard Mees has been promoted to Chief Executive at Rainier Developments Ltd and Josh Sinnett becomes Managing Director.

Both have been with the company — which has its headquarters in Henley-in-Arden — since its early days, with Richard previously Managing Director and Josh one of the team of Land Directors.

Rainier Developments was established in 2015 by Eric Grove, one of the most successful property entrepreneurs in the country. Eric, Richard and Josh have grown the business to become a market leader in property and land development.

There are currently 40 sites in its portfolio, which is managed by an in-house land, planning and development team.

Richard Mees said: “Josh has been with Rainier since 2017 and was the first person we hired after I had arrived the year before, so his promotion to Managing Director is recognition of how he has helped the business grow.

“He has immense experience in this sector and has a significant role to play in our strengthened senior team and as we look to match and improve on the rapid growth that we’ve seen in recent years.”

Josh Sinnett, 32, said: “Rainier is a growing business and one with a strong reputation in the sector, so it’s a really good opportunity for me to step up to the role of Managing Director.

“We’ve had a particularly successful 18 months, and I’m really looking forward to getting involved in both the strategic sites and the urban development work that we’re doing in the Midlands and in other parts of the country.”

Rainier Developments recently secured funding from West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP) to build 37 one- and two-bedroom apartments and commercial space in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.