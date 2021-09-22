Speculative Development of 190,000 sq ft kicks off at MA6NITUDE

Tritax Symmetry has marked the start of work on site to develop 190,000 sq ft logistics / warehouse accommodation with an official ground-breaking ceremony at MA6NITUDE in Middlewich, Cheshire.

Main contractor GMI Construction has commenced the construction of units 11 and 12, which will offer 149,000 sq ft and 41,000 sq ft respectively. The units will be built to net zero carbon in construction; will include 15% PV roof coverage as standard and the capacity to accommodate 100% PV roof coverage.

Speaking about the start on site at MA6NITUDE, Development Director David Nuttall, commented: “We are excited to see spades go in the ground here at MA6NITUDE and bring forward high quality facilities at a time when demand for space is at record levels. There is a huge amount of activity happening across the site, with Swizzels’ facility also due to complete next year and detailed planning submitted for 238,000 sq ft of space at unit 41 which could also be delivered before the end of 2022.”

Jonathan Atherton, Director at Savills, joint letting agents for the scheme with B8RE and Legat Owen, continued: “The development at Ma6nitude will provide much needed floor space to a market when supply is falling at its fastest ever rate. The location and quality of the units are expected to attract strong occupier interest.”

Marc Banks, Divisional Managing Director at GMI Construction said: “We are delighted to be working with Tritax Symmetry to deliver the new facilities in Middlewich. Our team has made an excellent start and the site is already taking shape to what will eventually be a first-class sustainable building that will be a huge business asset to the area.”