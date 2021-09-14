SPEEDY SUPPORTS SCOTTISH CONSTRUCTION WITH TWO NEW SERVICE CENTRES

Construction services provider Speedy has opened two new regional service centres in Scotland, strategically located on key arterial routes into Edinburgh and Aberdeen to help local contractors quickly access crucial equipment.

The purpose-built 22,000 sq ft centre on West Edinburgh Business Park consolidates the hire provider’s smaller outlets previously located across the city. The move brings together its full hire fleet under one roof, which will help to reduce carbon emissions by providing equipment to customers in a single delivery.

Similarly, the 13,200 sq ft Aberdeen centre on Denmore Industrial Estate is almost a third larger than the city’s two previous outlets combined.

Extra space will allow the centres to accommodate customer training, with both offering an extensive range of courses including International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) and Prefabricated Access Suppliers’ and Manufacturers’ Association (PASMA) training for safe working at height.

Both locations offer tools, lifting equipment, plant, and powered access machinery, as well as providing site surveys to customers.

The Edinburgh site is a specialist facility in the company’s 200-strong UK centre network for air conditioning solutions. The centre in Aberdeen specialises in lifting equipment to meet local demand from the offshore oil and gas industry. It will also provide fencing and crowd control to support the recovery of the region’s events industry.

The two sites will employ 44 staff, with both set to make new hires over the next year to meet growing demand.

Ryan McGurk, regional manager for Scotland at Speedy said: “The new sites in Edinburgh and Aberdeen occupy strategic locations in each city. This means we’re now much more accessible for customers at busy times, with arterial connections ensuring deliveries land with customers fast, and well within our four-hour delivery promise.

“With the new base in Edinburgh, we’re well positioned to support contractors as they fulfil major housebuilding and infrastructure projects underway across the city region.

“Likewise, our new Aberdeen centre will bring our lifting services back into the city to meet significant local demand from the large base of companies supporting offshore operations.”

Speedy is the UK’s leading provider of tools, equipment and plant hire services to a wide range of customers in the construction, infrastructure and industrial markets, as well as to local trade and consumers. It operates from sites across the UK and Ireland, including 20 in Scotland.