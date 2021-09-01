The best locations for new-build availability by the sea
The best locations for new-build availability by the sea
Linkedin Twitter

The best locations for new-build availability by the sea

The best locations for new-build availability by the sea

The latest research from Warwick Estates has revealed which coastal locations offer the most new-build availability for those looking to buy by the seaside.

Warwick Estates analysed new-build availability across 45 of the best coastal towns across the nation based on the number of new builds available on the current market as a percentage of all properties listed for sale.

The research shows that on average, just five per cent of all homes currently listed across coastal locations are new builds.

However, Newquay in Cornwall offers the best chance of a new-build by the sea, with one in five homes currently listed for sale coming via the new homes sector.

Shoreham-by-Sea in the South East is also home to some of the largest levels of coastal new-build availability, with new homes accounting for 12% of all homes currently on the market.

Poole (11%) and Margate (10%) are the only other coastal locations where new-builds account for more than 10% of current for sale stock, while Deal (9%), Exmouth (9%), Scarborough (9%), Herne Bay (8%), Falmouth (8%) and Littlehampton (8%) also make the top 10.

In contrast, there are currently no new-build homes listed for sale in Burnam-on-Sea, Stubbington or Fleetwood.

COO of Warwick Estates, Bethan Griffiths, commented:

“The property market DNA of many coastal locations has long been decided and the lack of available space means you will probably be hard-pressed to find a new-build with sea views.

However, as our research shows, some coastal favourites are home to a limited level of new-build stock and so the dream of a new-build by the sea isn’t completely out of the question.

While the chances are higher in some areas compared to others, those with their heart set on such a purchase should be able to find a coastal new-build contender in almost every region of the UK market.”

Table shows new-build availability in each coastal town based on the number of new-builds for sale as a percentage of all homes listed for sale
Location Region Total stock listed for sale New-build stock listed for sale % proportion of NB
Newquay South West 373 74 19.8%
Shoreham-by-Sea South East 407 47 11.5%
Poole South West 2696 290 10.8%
Margate South East 719 75 10.4%
Deal South East 462 43 9.3%
Exmouth South West 524 48 9.2%
Scarborough Yorkshire and The Humber 1017 93 9.1%
Herne Bay South East 728 61 8.4%
Falmouth South West 325 27 8.3%
Littlehampton South East 950 78 8.2%
Ramsgate South East 588 46 7.8%
Great Yarmouth East of England 1,045 81 7.8%
Christchurch South West 508 36 7.1%
Felixstowe East of England 523 34 6.5%
Whitstable South East 625 40 6.4%
Folkestone South East 830 49 5.9%
Worthing South East 1895 111 5.9%
Weymouth South West 762 43 5.6%
Weston-Super-Mare South West 1561 88 5.6%
Southport North West 1,374 75 5.5%
Broadstairs South East 429 23 5.4%
Torquay South West 1289 66 5.1%
Formby North West 275 14 5.1%
Clacton-on-Sea East of England 993 49 4.9%
Lowestoft East of England 1,031 49 4.8%
Bournemouth South West 3777 159 4.2%
Eastbourne South East 1,698 71 4.2%
Seaford South East 314 13 4.1%
Cleethorpes Yorkshire and The Humber 348 14 4.0%
Bridlington Yorkshire and The Humber 483 18 3.7%
Bexhill South East 1,027 36 3.5%
Bognor Regis South East 1102 37 3.4%
Skegness East Midlands 290 9 3.1%
Southend-on-Sea East of England 1,134 30 2.6%
Paignton South West 812 21 2.6%
Redcar North East 423 8 1.9%
Clevedon South West 275 5 1.8%
Hastings South East 1,571 21 1.3%
Blackpool North West 2,106 25 1.2%
Morecambe North West 561 5 0.9%
Lytham St Anne’s North West 824 5 0.6%
Whitley Bay North East 340 1 0.3%
Fleetwood North West 313 0 0.0%
Stubbington South East 187 0 0.0%
Burnham-on-Sea South West 246 0 0.0%
Average 39760 2118 5.3%
Data sourced from Rightmove (25/08/2021)
         
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on google
Google+
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on pinterest
Pinterest
The best locations for new-build availability by the sea

Kenneth Booth
All Posts »
The best locations for new-build availability by the sea

Latest Issue

The best locations for new-build availability by the sea
BDC 284 Septemeber 2021

Related Articles

The best locations for new-build availability by the sea