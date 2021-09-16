The Shore Group Launches SnickersLife Workwear

As the UK’s construction recruitment sector continues to be squeezed by client cost pressures on one side and a shortage of skilled labour on the other, The Shore Group are proud to introduce their latest innovation to address these challenges. The newly launched website offers official Snickers Workwear at the UK’s lowest prices, with the option of spreading the cost and paying in 10 weekly instalments. This unique ‘Wear As You Earn’ approach reduces costs to as little as £1 per day.

The new eCommerce division of The Shore Group has partnered with Snickers Workwear to offer the very best workwear in the most accessible way. All customers will pay the UK’s lowest prices for Snickers Workwear with the added benefit of ‘Wear As You Earn’ for thousands of workers supplied by The Shore Group and clients of The Shore Group.

“I am so proud to launch this new division of the group with this unique product for the UK market. Our aim is simple to offer the best for customers, clients, the Shore team and the wider community. SnickersLife does this, making the highest quality workwear accessible for all,” said Lewis Yorke-Johnson, MD of The Shore Group.

“I passionately believe that the construction sector has a great opportunity to tap into the domestic labour pool right now, but to do that we have to offer a competitive package, great working conditions and opportunities to develop. ‘Wear As You Earn’ offers a simple route to a step change in remuneration and comfort. The feedback from clients has been fantastic as this helps them recruit and retain staff in a hyper competitive marketplace. It also showcases their brand with a slick professional image.”

Building on The Shore Group’s emphasis on social responsibility, SnickersLife brings the cost barrier for high quality workwear down significantly. This kind of innovation has been at the heart of The Shore Group’s offer since they founded 15 years ago. Most recently the group introduced free Mental Health First Aid training for all workers, partnering with the partnering with the charity ‘Mates in Mind’.

“Comfortable workwear has always been under-funded in the UK. Our vision for SnickersLife is to change this, making the highest levels of performance and comfort possible for all workers. Not only are we offering payment in instalments, but workers are able to request The Shore Group to deduct this directly from their gross salary, simplifying their tax returns. We have big ambitions for our eCommerce offering and the partnership with Snickers is just the first step on the journey,” added Paul Parker, Director of Snickers Life.

The SnickersLife.co.uk website now is live and in addition to payment in instalments offers credit card payments and Apple Pay. The site is stocked with a full range of Snickers menswear, womenswear and Snickers-branded accessories. There’s also the added option of customising any item with your company brand for maximum impact with clients and onsite.