Victoria PLC announces plans to move to Worcester Six Business Park

An international flooring designer, manufacturer and distributor has announced plans to move part of its UK operations to the Worcester Six Business Park as it looks to grow the business.

Worcestershire-based Victoria PLC, the UK’s largest flooring manufacturer and distributor, has specified leading developer Stoford to deliver a bespoke unit at the business park, which will house one of its businesses, Alliance Flooring Distribution.

Stoford has this week submitted a planning application to Wychavon District Council for a 180,121 sq ft unit for the company, which has been a major employer in Kidderminster since 1900 and has agreed a 15-year lease for unit 7. The facility is expanding its existing locations and will be operational in Q4 2022.

Edward Peel, Development Manager for Stoford, said both Stoford and Victoria PLC are committed to reducing their carbon footprint. To achieve that, the base build of the unit will be net carbon zero in operation and will feature extensive electric vehicle charging points and photovoltaic panels on the roof.

Two new ponds are also being created as part of the build, which will help to further improve the green infrastructure on the business park, providing an attractive setting and new wildlife habitats.

“Attracting yet another global player to Worcester Six is a real success story,” he said. “The building of unit 7 will enable Victoria PLC to continue its growth plans, which can only be good news for the local economy. We’re looking forward to working closely with it as we develop its plans for a sustainable new base.

“Worcester Six is living up to its reputation as a game-changer development. Ambitious businesses are keen to come here and take advantage of the strategic location, the high quality builds and the attractive environment that the business park sits in.”

Philippe Hamers, CEO for Victoria PLC, said a new, bespoke building for Alliances UK headquarters will future-proof the business and allow the continued growth of the Victoria PLC brand portfolio and its third party customers. It hopes to create an additional 60 jobs over the next five years.

“This move will allow us to further develop and grow our workforce using local skills and we are hoping to develop a work experience and apprenticeship scheme in the next two years to complement this and aid our continued growth,” he said.

“The location of Worcester Six is perfect. This gives immediate access to the motorway network. Combine this with how long we have been an employer in this area, the local workforce who have great experience in flooring and the fact that we are able to future-proof our business by building a fit for purpose headquarters in an attractive setting with all of the green credentials we are striving for, offers an exciting future for us.”

In the past three years, Worcester Six has welcomed Marmon Food and Beverage Equipment, Siemens, Spire Healthcare, Kimal, Kohler Mira and IONOS.

Victoria PLC was advised by Brasier Freeth and Stoford by BNP Paribas and Harris Lamb.

For details about the scheme and other units that can be provided, contact the agent: Charles D’Auncey at Harris Lamb – charles.dauncey@harrislamb.com or Ben Wiley at BNP Paribas – ben.wiley@realestate.bnpparibas