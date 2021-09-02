Trent Bridge Quays, a new residential development of 95 homes on the banks of the River Trent, has now opened the first waterfront apartments to prospective buyers looking for their dream waterside property.

Located on Meadow Lane, a short distance from the centre of Nottingham and close to West Bridgford, Trent Bridge Quays provides buyers the best of both locations, with developer Elevate Property Group drawing on the character of the local industrial, and historical architecture which has inspired the development’s design.

“The development has generated significant interest since construction began, with over 90% of the first release of homes already sold, with a further 58 recently launched in the second release also selling well,” said sales director at Elevate Property Group, David Hofton.

Selling agent FHP Waterside Living, is holding an open day on Saturday 4 September for potential buyers to have the first look around the apartments and to get a feel for what living by the water is like.

Trent Bridge Quays hold a prominent position on the River Trent, with water views spanning from Victoria Embankment across to Lady Bay Bridge. No longer the choice of the privileged few, waterfront living means space, freedom and privacy. One, two and three-bed luxury waterfront apartments are available, with prices ranging from £220,000 for a one-bed duplex, to £1m for a 1722 sq ft penthouse with a 904 sq ft roof terrace.

Help to Buy options are available for first time buyers on all one bed apartments. Three story four-bed townhouses with ‘morning and afternoon’ balconies to enjoy sunrise and sunset vistas along with parking and gardens start from £495,000.

“With its interconnecting green spaces, a rich tapestry of independent shops, bars and restaurants, Trent Bridge Quays is right at the heart of a new chapter in Nottingham’s history,” added Joe Hargreaves, property consultant at FHP Waterside Living and lead estate agent for Trent Bridge Quays.

“I have witnessed many buyers fall in love with this development – and now that potential buyers can view the waterfront apartments for themselves, I’m sure they will be extremely popular and I’m looking forward to welcoming guests on our open day early next month.”

Trent Bridge Quays forms part of Nottingham’s vision to transform the heritage of the river and canal side. It also provides the ideal location for access to world renowned sport with Notts County and Nottingham Forest football clubs and Trent Bridge Cricket Ground a short walk away, as is as it peaceful open spaces such as Holme Pierrepoint Country Park and The Hook nature reserve in Lady Bay.