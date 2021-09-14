Work begins on new Worcester Six unit for ZwickRoell

Building work has begun at Worcester Six Business Park for a new unit for a global supplier of materials testing machines.

Leading commercial developer Stoford is bringing forward the bespoke office unit for ZwickRoell, a world-leading supplier of static materials testing machines, which will move its UK headquarters to the business park from Leominster, Herefordshire.

Stoford has appointed Benniman to complete the build of a 19,849 sq ft office, from where ZwickRoell will base its office functions. Work is expected to be completed in Q3 2022.

The manufacturer plans to build a 10,000 sq ft assembly unit at a later date, after which it hopes to provide further opportunities to create jobs and expand as a business.

Edward Peel, Development Manager at Stoford, said: “It’s always an exciting time when we begin construction works and it’s especially gratifying that it is for yet another globally renowned, high-tech business, which sees its future at Worcester Six.

“Since we launched the business park in 2017, it has established itself as a first-class location for ambitious companies that recognise its strengths – not just quality units, but also its strategic location, excellent transport links and environmental infrastructure.”

Benno Sadowski, Managing Director for ZwickRoell, said: “We are very happy moving to Worcester Six Business Park, with its excellent strategic location in the UK. Our customers are facing new challenges globally and locally every day, developing and improving all kinds of materials for the future requirements.

“With our experience of more than 160 years in the material testing business, we offer our support and solutions at our new Customer Experience Centre here at Worcester Six Business Park. I’m looking forward to having many interesting discussions with our customers and working together on solutions to making this place a better world, step by step.”

Councillor Marc Bayliss, Worcestershire County Council Cabinet Member with Responsibility for Economy and Skills said “It’s fantastic news that yet another leading business in their field, ZwickRoell has chosen Worcestershire, as the place to expand its facilities in the UK. This potential development would see a new headquarter and customer experience centre to Worcester Six Business Park. A global leader in materials testing, ZwickRoell is a real success story.”

Shawn Riley, Head of Economic Development at Wychavon District Council, added: “ZwickRoell’s relocation to Worcester Six is another great example of an international company offering first class products and good quality employment choosing Wychavon for its UK base. We welcome and value this investment and look forward to a long and productive relationship with them.

“As a result of ZwickRoell’s investments, the new state-of-the-art office building has an additional 8,000 sq ft capacity to accommodate other businesses seeking new office accommodation in a first-class location. Interested businesses can contact Wychavon District Council for information on this excellent opportunity.”

In the past three years, Stoford has announced the arrival of Marmon Food and Beverage Equipment, Siemens, Spire Healthcare, Kimal, Kohler Mira and IONOS at Worcester Six. Once fully developed, Worcester Six, which is located just off junction six of the M5, will provide 1.5 million sq ft of accommodation.

For more details about Worcester Six, visit www.worcester6.co.uk.

Photograph (left to right): Stephen Butterworth, inward investment manager, Worcestershire County Council; Shawn Riley, head of economic development, Wychavon District Council; Edward Peel, Stoford; Benno Sadowski, managing director, ZwickRoell; Bev Smith, director at ZwickRoell.