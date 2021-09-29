ZENTIA PUT YOU ABOVE ALL IN NEXT PHASE OF BRAND STRATEGY

Leading ceiling systems manufacturer Zentia announces brand relaunch.

Zentia, the UK’s market leader in complete ceiling solutions, is putting customers at the heart of its brand and marketing strategy.

Following Zentia’s rebrand, which evolved from Armstrong Ceiling Solutions last year, the ‘Above all, you’ campaign will communicate what that means to customers. Driven by extensive stakeholder research, it focuses on Zentia’s specifier, contractor and distributor partners and their key future challenges and opportunities.

The ‘Above all, you’ message derives from the brand’s ethos to work collaboratively with customers and create real value in every project delivered. This, teamed with the company’s reputation for anticipating customer needs, highlights their innovative mentality, and has become one of the four brand pillars underpinning the strategy.

The rebrand is only the start for Zentia, with exciting plans for the future including innovative NPD, and investments in both training and customer support, as well as a multi-million-pound investment in manufacturing capabilities.

Graham Taylor, director, sales and marketing at Zentia, explained: “Quality, control and endless predictability were just some of the key themes identified – any one of which may be our partners’ key concern at any one time. Our campaign recognises this reality of multiple priorities, but at the same time signs off with a constant – that for Zentia, it’s ‘above all, you’, our partners, who are our priority.”

He added: “In this uncertain and ever-changing world, having everything from manufacture to customer support right here in the UK means we are more agile and in control. Together with our forward-thinking culture, this allows us to successfully solve problems for our end user clients.”

The multi-channel campaign launches this month (September) across web, trade media, social channels, and direct communications. Visit www.zentia.com for more.