57% of homeowners class themselves as NIMBYs

The latest research from Warwick Estates has found that more than half of homebuyers don’t want to see new homes built near their property, with even more stating they don’t need any more new homes in their wider local area.

Warwick Estates asked 1,052 homeowners if they thought more new homes were needed within their local area and if they would be happy to have these new homes within the immediate vicinity of their own home.

72% stated their local area did not need any new homes and 52% were opposed to new homes being built within the immediate vicinity of their own home, even if a suitable plot of land was available.

Should they have to stomach the construction of new homes locally, 87% stated they would prefer developers to repurpose old buildings rather than build brand new homes.

87% stated it was either very important (47%) or somewhat important (40%) that new homes should fit with the wider area and the existing buildings already in place when it comes to appearance.

98% also stated that it was either very important (87%) or somewhat important (11%) that new housing developments considered the wider community and local infrastructures such as traffic control and the development of community areas such as parks when being designed and constructed.

COO of Warwick Estates, Bethan Griffiths, commented:

“It’s understandable that many homeowners have concerns when it comes to new homes in their local area and we’ve seen a real change in the way we design and construct new build developments to ensure the wider community is considered, and in many cases, benefits.

Unfortunately, some still remain opposed to the idea and this can have a real impact on the number of new homes that can be delivered in a given area.

For many local councillors with a short-sighted view on reelection, appeasing local unrest often takes precedent over the long-term goal of solving the housing problem within their constituency.

As a result, we often see permission for perfectly good housing projects campaigned against and refused, which can be a contributing factor to the shortage of available housing in a given area.

We need to take political protectionism out of the planning process and until we do, housing delivery will continue to be hindered.”

Survey of 1,052 UK homeowners carried out by Warwick Estates via consumer research platform Find Out Now (30th September 2021).