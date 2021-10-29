Atalian Servest wins Scottish Police Authority deal

The global FM service provider has secured a contract with the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) to provide hard FM services across its property portfolio.

The new appointment will see Atalian Servest deliver a full range of hard FM services across 450 buildings and 450,000 square metres of infrastructure. The services provided include M&E, HVAC, capital projects and an inclusive package of compliance services such as pest control and fire safety management.

Commenting on the new contract award, Steve Wallbanks, Chief Operating Officer, Hard Services, at Atalian Servest, said: “We are delighted to be awarded this prestigious contract, building on our proud heritage and track record within Scotland. We look forward to delivering a seamless transition of service and are committed to providing a sustainable service, which provides a high standard of technical engineering, compliance management and customer satisfaction.”

The contract will commence on 1 December 2021.