Housebuilder Bellway has relocated its Eastern Counties divisional office to Building 2030 at Cambourne Business Park as it targets significant growth over the next five years. The division is one of Bellway’s newest, having been established in 2018. Its first office opened in Huntingdon early in 2019.

Bellway Eastern Counties now employs 64 people and supports hundreds of contractor jobs across the East of England. Directly employed staff cover a range of disciplines, from land and planning to technical, commercial, finance and sales. The team also includes apprentices and graduate trainees.

“Our move to larger premises is an immensely positive step forward for the division, which reflects the continued high demand for new homes in this part of the country. We did not expect to outgrow our previous office space so soon. The fact that we did so demonstrates how quickly we have scaled this new division,” said Phil Standen, Managing Director of Bellway Eastern Counties.

“A series of new developments will launch to the public over the next year and our land buyers are busy securing more sites for future growth. Cambourne Business Park has everything we need locally, and the office is a first-class environment which will enable us to innovate and expand further.”

The division is working on 13 current and future housing developments, with more to be announced soon. Work is underway on its second development in Fordham, to be followed by homes in locations including Peterborough, Stilton, Godmanchester and Bacton in Suffolk.

Bellway Eastern Counties has also been announced as a joint venture partner with Latimer to build 1,200 homes in Cherry Hinton, near Cambridge.

“The search for a new office was extensive and we are pleased to have found somewhere that ticked every box. In just three months, we have agreed the lease, organised the office fit-out and moved in. The team are delighted to be settling into their new surroundings,” added Phil.