Bellway Welcomes First New Residents in Ewell

The first residents at Bellway’s Buckthorn Grange development in Ewell have moved into their new homes. The housebuilder is transforming the site, formerly part of neighbouring Epsom and Ewell High School, into a new residential community.

The development, off Scotts Farm Road, will eventually comprise 161 new homes, including 65 affordable homes. Two showhomes recently opened at the development.

“The first completions at Buckthorn Grange mark a key moment in the scheme as the site begins to move from a construction project into a new community of residents. It’s always great to see the first residents settle into their homes at a new development and we are now looking forward to welcoming more buyers in the coming months. Building work is continuing to progress well at Buckthorn Grange and there are still homes available to purchase, along with a collection of apartments that are available with the Help to Buy scheme,” said Daniel Williamson, Sales Director for Bellway South London.

Buckthorn Grange is a mix of two and three-bedroom houses and one and two-bedroom apartments. The showhomes are the three-bedroom semi-detached Mason and Drover house types – both of which have a garage, private rear garden and en-suite master bedroom.

The Mason has a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and family room, a utility room and a separate living room, while the Drover has an open-plan living/dining room and separate kitchen – both homes providing examples of different layouts available at Buckthorn Grange.

“The construction work at Buckthorn Grange will be completed in 2023, but this development is more than just delivering much-needed new homes to Ewell. As part of the planning agreement, we are also supporting Epsom and Ewell High School through financial contributions, which will greatly benefit the future generations of the Epsom area,” Daniel added.

There’s currently a range of one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom houses for sale at Buckthorn Grange, with prices starting from £322,950.