Blackwood House Is the Home that Ticks All the Boxes

Blackwood House is the final home to be released in the exclusive Tibbs Court Farm development, located just outside the beautiful village of Brenchley, Kent. A substantial farmstead that combines spacious living with sleek design, this five-bedroom property is the perfect option for larger families who desire luxury and space with a touch of traditional elegance.

Aligning with the specifications showcased in the dream home survey, Blackwood House is set amongst a small community, and enjoys the balance of being a detached property without being isolated. The property also benefits from the opportunity to have a home office, utility room, two dining areas and the feature that took the top spot – a garage.

“Blackwood House is the ultimate property for homebuyers looking for their perfect new home, enjoying a variety of features for all to make the most of. Located in the heart of the stunning Kent countryside, and with a beautiful private garden, the desired ample space and additional finishing touches including a cloakroom and utility room, Blackwood House offers the opportunity to entertain both indoors and outdoors with ease. Hopeful buyers will have the opportunity to see all that Blackwood House and the wider development has to offer for the first time at our upcoming Muddy Boot event on Saturday 6th November,” commented Philip Brown, Sales and Marketing Director at Millwood Designer Homes.

Upon entry to Blackwood House, residents are welcomed with a generous hallway and a wide staircase. The open plan kitchen/breakfast/family room includes a utility room and bi fold doors that lead out to the impressive rear garden. To the right, there is a drawing room with an Inglenook fireplace and wood burning stove. The quality finishes include American white oak five vertical panel internal doors with chrome fittings, with full glazed doors to the kitchen/breakfast room, drawing room and dining room.

Upstairs there are five sizeable bedrooms, three of them with en suites plus a family bathroom. The main bedroom features a large en-suite bathroom with double basins, shower and bath, as well as fitted wardrobes. Above the double garage with its own external access, lies another bedroom that would make the perfect space for a home office or gym if required, as it is also offers en-suite facilities.

The stunning rural village of Brenchley has everyday amenities readily available. A selection of independent cafes and shops including pubs and a butchers provide a sense of community in wonderfully aesthetic surroundings. A 17-minute drive takes you to the vibrant town of Tunbridge Wells, which offers a wide variety of bars, restaurants and coffee shops as well as a selection of popular high street brands and boutique shops. Tesco was voted highest in the most sought-after supermarket section of the dream home survey, and with this large supermarket only a nine-minute drive away, another box from the dream home checklist is ticked. Alternatively, there is a Sainsburys, Asda and Waitrose all also nearby.

Set within the rural idyll of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), Blackwood House has plenty to offer keen cyclists and outdoor opportunists. Brenchley Castle Hill is only a short bicycle journey away and is surrounded by generous greenspace and sumptuous scenery. Residents can reap the benefits of being outside as well as experiencing the historical highlight of the nearby Scotney Castle. Part of The National Trust, this 14th century moated castle has a woodland estate and acres of lusciously green gardens to explore. Just four miles away in Lamberhurst – this spectacular setting can be enjoyed time and time again.

Blackwood House is conveniently situated for commuters, with Paddock Wood station close by offering direct services to London Cannon Street and Charing Cross in just under an hour (52 minutes). From home, the A21 dual carriage way is easily accessible providing routes to Tunbridge Wells as well as the M25 in just 41 minutes, which easily connects residents to Gatwick Airport.