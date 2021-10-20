Burrington Estates Launch New Collection of Homes

Demand for family homes more than doubled in August 2021 when compared to the average levels seen during the same period between 2017 and 2019, rising by 114%. As demand for family homes continues to grow, Burrington Estates launched its stunning new collection of properties at Highwood Gardens in the picturesque Devon town of Tiverton on 30 September. Offering a selection of homes ranging from two to five-bedrooms, properties at Highwood Gardens are a great option for those wanting a home that will grow with their lifestyles.

Natalie Tucker, Sales & Marketing Director for the South West region at Burrington Estates, comments: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our latest development, Highwood Gardens, in Tiverton. With a diverse range of homes on offer, this will be the ideal place for buyers to find a home to suit their needs – whether they are a growing family moving into one of the five-bedroom properties, or those looking to downsize to a three-bedroom home. The local area could not be better suited to meet the needs of our buyers, with excellent schools, stunning scenery and a thriving town centre on the doorstep. We expect the properties at Highwood Gardens to be very popular and would advise prospective purchasers to book their viewing, whether it’s in person or virtually, as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

Each home at Highwood Gardens will enjoy quality contemporary interiors and traditional vernacular architecture. Careful consideration has been taken over the design and finish of each property, ensuring a luxurious quality that demonstrates Burrington Estates excellent craftmanship. With a range of layouts and property sizes, there will be a home suitable for every buyer.

The local area provides a hive of amenities for residents, as well as Tiverton being a beautiful town seeping with history and heritage. Both Tiverton and Bickleigh Castles are located nearby, while children will love learning about the local area at the Tiverton Museum of Mid-Devon Life. Perfect for families, Highwood Gardens enjoys close proximity to Blundells, an independent day and boarding school for students aged 3 to 18, as well as Uffculme School which is rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted. Tiverton town centre is just a short drive from Highwood Gardens and hosts a post-office and a range of high street stores including New Look, WH Smiths and Boots. There is also a range of independent retailers, as well as a Tesco Superstore and a range of restaurants, cafes and bars.

For those hoping to explore the wonders of Devon’s stunning countryside, Exmoor National Park, the Blackdown Hills and the East Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty can all be reached in under an hour’s drive, providing plenty of options for keen walkers to ramble around. Avid golfers should also note that Tiverton Golf Club is just down the road, offering an 18-hole course accompanied by spectacular views. With beautiful beaches to the north and the south such as Sidmouth Beach and Sandy Bay, Highwood Gardens is ideally located for summer days at the seaside.

Tiverton is well connected by road and rail. The M5 motorway is around 10 minutes away and offers easy access to destinations such as Exeter, Bristol and Birmingham. Alternatively, from nearby Tiverton Parkway train station, direct services to London Paddington take just under 2 hours, while train links from Exeter St Davids station can be reached in as little as 14 minutes. Exeter Airport is also only 30-minutes away, offering a range of domestic and international flights to popular European destinations including Rhodes and Malaga.