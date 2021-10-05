Cambridge Mosque Shortlisted for 2021 Stirling Prize

Europe’s first eco-mosque, built by leading construction and fit-out company, Gilbert-Ash, has been nominated for the 2021 Stirling Prize Award. Cambridge Central Mosque is one of six projects to be selected from the 54 2021 RIBA National Award winners.

RIBA’s Stirling Prize has been awarded annually, with the exception of last year, since 1996 to buildings deemed to be the most significant of the year for the evolution of architecture and the built environment. This year’s winner will be announced on October 14.

Cambridge Central Mosque is the first eco-friendly mosque in Europe. Marks Barfield Architects, who are in the running for the award, designed the building to accommodate up to 1000 worshippers. The building is credited by RIBA with creating a new, 21st century, non-denominational British mosque that is both specific to its place and time and which resonates with wider Islamic and religious buildings. To have achieved this in Cambridge, with its world-famous tradition of structural expression in religious architecture, yet without contrivance is a remarkable achievement.

The project involved a range of highly complex construction methods. A defining feature is its intricate glulam timber frame, which comprises 30 interconnecting ‘tree’ like structures. Each ‘tree’ is formed by 16 interwoven timber members, the geometry of which provides the frame’s strength.

Works on the building also included café, offices, residential property for the Imam and his family, separate student accommodation and a mortuary, a basement car park for 80 cars and Mosque facility above.

Gilbert-Ash has had three projects shortlisted for prestigious prize prior to Cambridge Central Mosque. Shortlisted projects have included the Lyric Theatre in 2012, the Giant’s Causeway Visitor’s Centre in 2013 and the Everyman Theatre, which went on to win the 2014 Stirling Prize.

“We are delighted to see Cambridge Central Mosque make the shortlist for this most prestigious award. It is a unique building in so many ways, with remarkable intricate attention to detail, that not only looks exemplary but supports an ambition to achieve environmental sustainability,” commented Ray Hutchinson, managing director of Gilbert-Ash.

“One of the core values of Gilbert-Ash is collaboration, and this was central in keeping momentum on this project. We were able to work closely with the client team early on to develop technical solutions and innovative methods to overcome challenges and keep the project progressing. This was an incredibly rewarding project to deliver, and we are proud to see it recognised as one of the most significant of the year.”

Gilbert-Ash attributes its continued success to its ‘As One’ approach and its unique working culture and family environment as an employee-owned company. It continues to complete a broad portfolio of successful construction projects across sectors including arts and culture, workplace, hotels and leisure, education, science and technology, retail, residential and student accommodation.