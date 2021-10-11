Castle Donington Primary School Creates New Places

A total of 210 places are being created at a brand-new primary school in Castle Donington in the heart of a community of new-build homes. The £4.2 million project is being delivered on behalf of housebuilders, Miller Homes, Redrow and Clowes Developments UK. The companies are required to provide a school as part of section 106 conditions, implemented by Leicestershire County Council.

Planning was approved in March 2020 with work initially starting in June 2020 but due to the national lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the programme was delayed.

“Here at Redrow, we strive to build more than just houses – we want to create a better way to live. A sense of community is a vital part of choosing your new home, and we’re committed to investing in the local facilities that surround our developments, which is why we’re delighted to be supporting the creation of brand-new primary school in Castle Donington. We expect the development to popular with a lot of families and look forward to supporting the next generation of local children,” commented James Corden, head of commercial at Redrow East Midlands.

Miller Homes has employed national contractor, Seddon, to carry out the construction on the new school, which will provide more education options for local families, as well as those looking to settle in Castle Donington. Seddon is building the school on Welston Road at the centre of brand-new communities by Miller Homes, Redrow and Clowes Developments UK, comprising 895 houses. To accommodate the new community, a new catchment area is needed and will be accommodated by the build of the primary school.

Designed by Glancy Nicholls Architects, the school will be lined with trees and a high timber fence, allowing for the building to blend in with the local landscape.

The school grounds will include a football pitch, soft social area, playground, hard games court and a habitat area. Plans are also in place to install two car charging ports in 24-space car park, acknowledging the increasing use of electric vehicles. The school is just a short distance from the centre of Castle Donington with excellent prospects for high school at Castle Donington College.

“Building schools is key if we are to create thriving communities. With new family homes in the area, there is naturally a demand for more school places and this project has meant we can provide high-quality education right in the heart of the community,” added Stuart Fanshaw, business unit director at Seddon.

“This will be a fantastically designed and well- placed school with top-class facilities, a beating heart of the neighbourhood. With just a short distance from home to school, this new project will create a true sense of place for residents and pupils.”

Work is scheduled to reach completion by July 2022.