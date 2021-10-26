Chichester Development Welcomes Its First Residents

The first residents at a new housing development taking shape in Chichester have now moved into their homes. Cathedral Park is a collection of homes being built by Bellway Wessex to regenerate the former Bartholomews site, off Bognor Road. A total of 51 homes will be built within the first phase of construction, which will be followed by an additional 57 homes within the final phase.

The overall Chichester development will comprise 37 affordable homes available for local people through rent or shared ownership, as well as 71 homes for private sale, with a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses and one and two-bedroom apartments available. A total of 27 homes have now been sold at the development.

“Welcoming the first buyers to the development marks the starting point of a new community forming on the south-eastern edge of Chichester. The development has been proving popular with house-hunters who want to move into a vibrant cathedral city, as well as local people looking to stay in the area,” said Kim Caldwell, Sales Director at Bellway Wessex.

“Cathedral Park has good access to a range of local amenities and also retains really good transport links, as it’s just a mile to the south-east of the city centre and just two miles away from Chichester railway station. It’s also near the A27 for direct access into Portsmouth and Worthing. By offering a good mix of homes, we are able to cater for buyers at various stages of the property ladder. We have also taken great care to offer high-quality homes that fit in with the surrounding neighbourhood.”

A range of one to four-bedroom homes are currently available at Cathedral Park, with prices starting from £212,995 for a one-bedroom apartment.