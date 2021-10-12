Chubb Appointed as Main Security Provider for Hinkley Point C

Chubb, a leading provider of security and fire safety solutions has been appointed by EDF Energy as the main security systems provider for the operational station at Hinkley Point C (HPC) – the UK’s largest construction project and first new generation of nuclear plant to be built in over 20 years. Chubb is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

HPC will generate low-carbon electricity for up to six million homes, which equates to 7% of the UK’s energy supply. The plant is also expected to generate approximately 25,000 employment opportunities throughout construction and operation jobs, 900 permanent jobs and contribute significantly to the UK economy.

Chubb came on board in October 2020, to provide physical and electronic security systems. The total solution deployed includes unique design and in-house software development, integration, delivery and accreditation of bespoke systems. The comprehensive security system will include CCTV, intruder alarm, access control and visitor management technologies, as well as perimeter intruder detection for the nuclear power station.

“We are delighted to work with the HPC teams for this project. Our long-standing relationship with EDF Energy is important to us and we value the opportunity to work on such a high-profile project. Chubb is able to fully leverage its expertise as a leading designer and integrator of security systems, identifying and solving complex requirements to critical national infrastructure and major, large-scale projects across the public and private sector,” said David Dunnagan, Systems Director at Chubb.

To learn more about Chubb’s solutions and services, visit https://www.chubbfiresecurity.com/en/uk/