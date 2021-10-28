Council leaders welcome UK government levelling up funding to help unlock further investment in £1.3bn new sustainable coastal town

Today the UK Government announced £16.482 million of funding to help the City of Edinburgh Council unlock the first phase of the £1.3bn regeneration of Granton Waterfront which will include the restoration of the B-listed Granton gas holder.

Bringing this site back into public use will help deliver one of the most sustainable new coastal towns in Scotland. This project recently took a major step forward when the Outline Business Case to develop plans for a first phase of regeneration in the area was agreed.

Over the next 15 years, 3,500 net-zero carbon homes, a primary school, health centre, commercial and cultural spaces, sustainable transport provision and a new coastal park are all planned. We’re already progressing with the delivery of around 660 Council-led homes and there’s been positive progress in growing a cultural and arts cluster.

Council leader Adam McVey said:

We are pleased to see this funding to help support our vision for a new Granton Waterfront. Our plans will enhance the City’s coastline and deliver sustainment development with culture, green space and local education and employment at its heart. Restoring the gas holder for public use will undoubtedly help attract future investment to regenerate the area and the Council is committed to continue to work with both the UK and Scottish Governments as well as other key partners in delivering the maximum benefit for our communities.

Depute leader and lead on Granton Waterfront regeneration Cammy Day said:This funding is very welcome and demonstrates the momentum and progress we’re making to transform used brownfield land into a new sustainable new neighbourhood it’s residents will be proud of. It will be one where people live in affordable environmentally friendly homes, have excellent transport and active travel links and access to lots of open and green space, arts, sports and culture. In a partnership with Edinburgh College, we’ve already made sure this B-listed gas holder is a beacon of light for the area by lighting it up while work is underway on the wider regeneration of the area.