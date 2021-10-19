December 2020 was the busiest month for moving home, with every Friday in December among the top ten busiest days to move for the first time, and 2021 looks set to tell a similar story. Now that long-awaited holidays have taken place and schools have returned, homebuyers wanting to be in a new home to celebrate this years’ festive season have less than 70 days left before Christmas arrives.

Ideal for those wanting the perfect setting to host a festive gathering the St Edward’s Gate development in Goffs Oak, Hertfordshire by Chase New Homes. Presenting a stunning collection of four and five bedroom family homes ready to move into – buyers can look forward to a relaxing holiday season in a sumptuous new home.

Occupying a secluded setting within a private gated community, the 23 family residences are ideal for those searching for a luxurious home in an excellent location. Set amid tranquil ancient woodland, surrounded by leafy Hertfordshire countryside, residents can enjoy everything this idyllic haven has to offer whilst still being within easy reach of the capital.

“Everywhere comes to life during the Christmas period with festive markets and an abundance of beautiful lights and decorations lifting the spirits of the local communities. For those looking for a home that is ready to enjoy the perfect family Christmas, St Edward’s Gate is the ideal option. Better still, both Hertfordshire and London have plenty of festive events to explore, giving purchasers the best of both worlds. We would urge those interested to get in touch as soon as possible to avoid disappointment and ensure they are settled in by the time Christmas comes around,” comments Paul Bennett, Sales and Marketing Director at Chase New Homes.

Encapsulating deluxe living and contemporary convenience, each of the spaciously elegant homes have been thoughtfully designed to accommodate every member of the household. Many enjoy accommodation laid out across three or four floors and feature light and airy open-plan living areas, stylish kitchen/dining areas with bi-fold doors opening onto the rear garden that create the ideal space for cooking up a tasty Christmas feast for the family or entertaining friends. Bedrooms are generous in size, some with built-in wardrobes and many with master suites enjoying access to a private en-suite. All homes come with underfloor heating throughout with thermostatically controlled zones and an integrated garage.

For those hoping to make the most of the local festive events, St Edward’s Gate is perfectly positioned between the villages of Cuffley and Goffs Oak, providing convenient access to an array of local restaurants, pubs and convenience stores. Brookfield Shopping Centre is a short 14-minute drive away and offers a choice of high street favourites that are perfect for stocking up on last minute gifts. Or for a full-on festive retail experience, the bright lights of London’s Oxford Street and Regent Street can be reached in under an hour via rail services at Cuffley Station.

For those keen to enjoy the outdoors all year round Cuffley is host to a choice of beautiful woodland walks, whilst further afield the Green Flag awarded Cheshunt Park offers 235 acres of open space to enjoy; including football and basketball areas, a skate park and ponds. For commuters, Cuffley station ensures seamless connections to London Moorgate in just over 40 minutes and approx. 4 miles away is the M25 providing access to the wider motorway network.