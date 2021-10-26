Delta-Simons wins Client Advisor of the Year at industry awards

Environmental consultancy Delta-Simons has been named Client Advisor of the Year at the East Midlands Property Dinner 2021.

The annual black-tie event, which took place on 29 September at The Nottingham Belfry Hotel, celebrated the best of the region’s real estate successes.

Headquartered in Lincoln, Delta-Simons specialises in environment, health & safety and sustainability, providing support and advice within the property development, asset management, corporate and industrial markets.

At the awards, Delta-Simons were up against eight other shortlisted finalists for the Client Advisor of the Year accolade, which celebrates companies that provide leading support, advice and professional services within the property industry in the East Midlands.

The judging panel was made up of senior professionals from the sector in the region and judges’ comments for selecting Delta-Simons as the winner of the category included:

‘The judges were impressed by how this firm brought new solutions to problems, and really added value, through creative and innovative thinking.’

Delta-Simons currently operates from ten locations across the UK and employs more than 150 environmental professionals.

Paul Bennett, unit director for the Midlands region at Delta-Simons, said: “Delta-Simons is delighted to receive this award which is recognition for the fantastic efforts of our midlands based geo-environmental team. The projects we put forward for this award are an indication of the fantastic clients that we are working with on some of the most technically complex sites in the East Midlands, all of which are key to bringing inward investment and employment to the region.”

Delta-Simons’ notable, active projects in the East Midlands include Fairham; a major 606-acre greenfield urban extension in Nottingham, which will bring thousands of new homes, jobs and opportunities to the city, G-Park in Ashby-de-la-Zouch; a 48-acre historic coal processing and disposal point, derelict since 2004, and SmartParc in Derby; a 55-hectare former chemical works.

The latter is the largest brownfield site of its kind in the East Midlands and has a number of complex technical challenges. The development is strategically important for the region and aims to put Derby and the UK at the heart of sustainable food manufacturing globally, creating up to 5,000 jobs.