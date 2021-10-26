Enfield Apartments Are a Dream for Downsizers

To help take the stress out of moving for those living in the capital, Shanly Homes is pleased to offer assistance with the sale of a resale home at Enfield Apartments when buyers select one of its brand-new spacious apartments at Uplands Park Place.

Situated in Enfield, North London, buyers will benefit from great connectivity options being in Zone 5, as well as the opportunity to enjoy all that the capital has to offer. Offering an exclusive variety of nine luxury two- and three-bedroom apartments, each property is uniquely shaped, and individually named.

The desirable design of the spacious three-bedroom Enfield apartments takes nothing away from functionality, with the spacious open-plan layouts offering flexible living. With Enfield town centre just a short walk away, residents can make the most of the variety of local shops and restaurants on offer, and a seven-minute drive will take you to the beautiful green inner-city sanctuary of Enfield Town Park.

“These apartments at Uplands Park Place are idyllic for downsizers, the homes have been beautifully designed and residents will enjoy the peaceful and attractive setting. Buyers have been very interested in our assisted move scheme which takes out all the usual stress of buying and selling a home. These beautiful new apartments offer a wonderful lifestyle, with easy connections to the capital, spacious interiors and private outdoor spaces to enjoy,” comments Martin Brown, Sales Manager at Shanly Homes.

Each luxury apartment at Uplands Park Place is unique in its layout. The Chase is a large three-bedroom home that boasts a generous living/dining area that will be the beating heart of this aesthetically stunning home. The kitchen is fully equipped with an impressive collection of branded appliances including a fridge/freezer, a dishwasher and a Siemens fan assisted oven and, with an expansive open-plan setting.

A beautiful garden is maintained by the management company, where residents can enjoy the benefits of a spectacular green space. Many Enfield apartments also enjoy the added benefit of a large private balcony, providing another tranquil place to unwind and watch the world go by. Private parking is available, with select apartments including electric car charging points.

The primary bedroom is complete with a fitted wardrobe and its own luxurious en suite. The remaining two bedrooms are ideal for visiting guests, family or grandchildren, with the smaller of the two rooms making for an ideal space to work from home if needed. The stylish contemporary bathroom comes complete with Minoli tiling to the walls and floor.

The well-equipped High Street includes a Waitrose and a Marks and Spencer and is just a four-minute drive away. The Palace Gardens Shopping Centre, which hosts dozens of Britain’s favourite high street brands such as H&M, Monsoon and River Island is a short seven-minute drive, and with a variety of restaurants and bars, as well as a Champneys Spa in the middle of town – necessary quality time is achievable in an area that caters for all.

Heralded as London’s greenest borough, Enfield has an abundance of green space, and with so many opportunities to explore the outdoors, residents can enjoy the balance of being outside with the convenience of city living. Hilly Fields Park is a short five-minute drive away, with live music playing throughout the summer, whilst Grovelands Park is also only a nine-minute drive.