Ergodyne has announced the highly anticipated launch of Skullerz® Safety Helmets with built-in Mips® technology designed to help protect workers from dangerously overlooked angled impacts.

Available in Class C and Class E, the new safety helmets are integrated with Mips® Elevate — a low-friction layer that slides multi-directionally, designed to help redirect rotational energy that otherwise could be transferred to the head upon falling or impact. The integration fills a protection gap left by traditional hard hats, which have traditionally been designed to provide protection from direct impacts only.

“Over 18,000 workers suffered traumatic brain injuries in 2019,” explained Tim Gallant, Ergodyne Product Director. “By adding Mips® technology to our best-selling Skullerz Safety Helmets, we are taking a step aimed at helping to reduce the risk of more of the brain jarring and tearing that can ultimately lead to lifelong brain damage.”

The development of Mips® (multi-directional impact protection system) safety systems results from years of research and testing by Swedish neurosurgeon Hans von Holst and engineer Peter Halldin. To date, the technology has primarily been integrated into recreational helmets for leading global brands such as Fox Racing, Bell and Specialized.

“We’re excited to be among the first to introduce this revolutionary Mips® technology to the industrial space,” said Tom Votel, Ergodyne President & CEO. “It’s our hope that this partnership will encourage safety managers to think beyond the worksite to the lifelong effects these incidents can have on worker health and safety.”

