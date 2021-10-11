Esri releases ArcGIS GeoBIM, bringing spatial context to AEC operations

New GIS product connects with Autodesk Construction Cloud to bridge gap between GIS and BIM

Esri today announced the release of ArcGIS GeoBIM, a new product that links GIS and BIM systems and workflows, expanding the ability for BIM project teams to benefit from GIS.

By connecting Esri’s ArcGIS with Autodesk Construction Cloud, the new product gives BIM the benefit of spatial context during the design, construction and operation of large AEC projects.

ArcGIS GeoBIM provides an easy-to-use web-based experience, allowing AEC teams to explore and collaborate using data from multiple systems, in a geospatial context. The new product connects to Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro, a cloud-based design collaboration, coordination and model co-authoring software, built on the Autodesk Construction Cloud. ArcGIS GeoBIM is available from 5 October 2021.

“With many global initiatives underway to improve construction, design and planning practices it is critical that today’s AEC professionals can collaborate together with a common view of assets in a geospatial context,” said Craig Evenden, Head of AEC & BIM at Esri UK. “ArcGIS GeoBIM lets teams work on BIM and GIS data in one place, see all their BIM projects on one map, share information with stakeholders more easily and minimizes costly data conversion, as they don’t need to keep switching between GIS and BIM systems.”

ArcGIS GeoBIM will provide project leaders and stakeholders in the AEC industry with a common view of asset locations, costs, issues, risks and timelines throughout the project lifecycle.

“Autodesk and Esri’s cloud-to-cloud connection gives our shared customers a unified experience and the information they need at their fingertips – regardless of whether it’s BIM or GIS data,” said Amy Bunszel, Autodesk Executive Vice President of AEC Design Solutions. “This will improve efficiency and decision-making during planning, construction and operations. Ultimately, our collaboration will help enable the industry to deliver more sustainable and resilient infrastructure.”

“What we need is a single, authoritative source of truth access point for everyone on our team, a way to bring data and information together that originates from multiple formats,” said Darin Welch, HNTB Associate Vice President and National Geospatial and Virtual Engagement Manager. “Esri’s ArcGIS GeoBIM connection to the Autodesk Construction Cloud combines survey, design and planning workflows that offer a blended BIM-GIS data experience that equips our team with more informed decision making.”