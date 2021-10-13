Family Homes Available at Epsom Developments

Zoopla have recently announced that the continued demand for more space has seen the supply of three and four-bedroom family homes become the most stretched of all housing types. With this in mind, Shanly Homes is delighted to be offering a selection of three-bedroom properties ideally placed for families to enjoy all that Epsom has to offer. With one three-bedroom apartment remaining at Epsom Reach and a selection of three-bedroom houses available at Millside Place, families should act fast to grab up one of these stunning family homes.

Homes at Epsom Reach and Millside Place are both designed to accommodate the modern family. Properties at both developments feature open-plan kitchen/living/dining rooms, providing the perfect hub for all the family to get together. Contemporary kitchens feature a range of integrated appliances. All three-bedroom homes feature modern family bathrooms complete with luxury Minoli tiling, and there is the added luxury of a sleek en-suite to the primary bedroom.

Greg Kaye, Head of Sales at Shanly Homes, comments: “Epsom is well-suited for family living and we are delighted to be able to offer suitable properties at both Epsom Reach and Millside Place. With excellent schools, spectacular green spaces and a plethora of high street amenities, Epsom offers everything that families need within walking distance. The stylish three-bedroom properties are designed with family living in mind, guaranteeing space and comfort. We encourage anyone that is interested in buying a new family home in Epsom to book a visit to one of our sites as soon as possible.”

Ideal for families, Millside Place is located near a range of exceptional schools. For younger children, Epsom Primary School, Wallace Fields Infant School and Wallace Fields Junior School are all high-rated and located within a mile of both developments. Epsom has a wide selection of secondary schools including Rosebery School and Glyn School, both of which are rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted. There is also an excellent range of independent schools available in the local area, including Downsend Pre-Prep School and Ewell Castle School.

Epsom is the ideal place for families to enjoy a range a shops, restaurants and leisure facilities. In the town centre The Ashley Centre plays host to over 50 shops, including The Body Shop, New Look and Marks & Spencer. The Odeon Luxe Cinema and the Epsom Playhouse boast an impressive collection of new cinema releases and live independent performances. A range of popular restaurants are located nearby include Bills, Caballo Lounge and Prezzo. Those who enjoy cooking or baking at home, can buy everything that they will need at the nearby Sainsbury’s superstore.

Families in Epsom can also enjoy the stunning green spaces available locally. Nearby Alexandra Recreation Ground is popular with dog walkers, and features a children’s playground as well as a variety of sports pitches. Roseberry Park is also just a short walk away, with a children’s play area and duck pond providing the perfect spot for a gentle evening stroll. Epsom Downs is less than two miles away from both developments, a plethora of walking trails that enjoy unrivalled panoramic views across Surrey. Those prepared to travel a little further can also enjoy the spectacular Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Epsom Common is just a 10-minute drive away from either development, offering further walking routes and views across the stunning Epsom Lake East.

Epsom also offers exceptional travel connections for those hoping to travel further afield. Epsom train station provides direct connections to a range of destinations, including Horsham (39 minutes), Guildford (34 minutes), Dorking (16 minutes) and London Waterloo (36 minutes). The M25 is also nearby, providing easy access to the wider motorway network. For those hoping to set off on a family holiday abroad, Gatwick Airport and Heathrow Airport will serve all international travel needs.