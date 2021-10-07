Bellway Homes has revealed the first details of its new launch – Poppy Fields at Yew Tree Gardens – at Cholsey in Oxfordshire. The homes will be built as part of the popular Yew Tree Gardens development which has already sold out. The homes at Poppy Fields will provide a fabulous new opportunity for buyers looking to move to this sought-after area and reservations opened last weekend.

The scheme will provide 108 new homes for the area and is launching with an exceptional range of homes. Two-, three- and four-bedroom family homes, as well as a select number of two-bedroom bungalows and one-bedroom apartments will be available, offering something for everyone.

This large range of properties on offer at Poppy Fields means that prospective homeowners will have plenty of choice. The homes have been designed with everyone from first time buyers to families in mind, including those commuting to Oxford and London for work and those who work from home. The interiors will be spacious and full of light, with layouts designed around contemporary family life.

Emma Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Bellway Thames Valley, comments: “Cholsey is a lovely location for traditional village life. Just five minutes’ walk from Yew Tree Gardens, the village provides a variety of restaurants, shops, cafes, bars and other high street staples. The new properties at Poppy Fields will be perfectly located for enjoying the best that Cholsey and the surrounding area have to offer.”

Close to the picturesque Berkshire downs, the homes provide easy access to Didcot, Reading, Oxford and London, which can be reached by train in around an hour. Cholsey station is less than a mile from Poppy Fields, while each home comes with its own garage.

The surrounding countryside is perfect for hiking, running, cycling and enjoying a number of local historical landmarks. For foodies, Raymond Blanc’s Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons is a 25-minute drive away. Meanwhile, for school aged children, the local area is home to several primary and secondary schools, including well-thought-of state and independent options.

With demand for homes in the UK continuing to outstrip supply significantly, expectations are high that the new homes at Poppy Fields will be snapped up fast. Prices start from £355,000.