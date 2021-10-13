Gira UK Confirms VIP Status at London Build 2021

Gira, global leader and supplier of intelligent system solutions for building management, is proud to be a headline sponsor and exhibitor at London Build 2021, as the sector prepares for a record-breaking 2022.

London Build Expo, the largest and most prestigious built-environment design trade show for London and the South East, will extend a warm welcome to the construction industry on 17th to 18th November 2021 at the Olympia Exhibition Centre, London. The show will debut in the grand hall of London Olympia and for the third time, Gira will be the exclusive host of the VIP Lounge, on the same floor.

The Gira Stand and VIP area are adjacent to each other, to ensure networking and product tours can work seamlessly hand in hand. The VIP area spans an impressive 67.5 m2, providing visitors with a dedicated lounge and seating areas to relax, network, enjoy a coffee from the coffee bar and even work remotely!

Additionally, show-goers can head towards Stand H26, where Gira will be ready to serve your digital needs and reveal the many features and benefits of intelligent build design and management.

Providing a compelling intersection where intelligent technology meets breath-taking design, Gira will share its innovative and market-leading products to all of the leading architects, luxury specifiers, property developers, suppliers, construction professionals and system integrators in attendance.

The generous 24 m2 Stand will allow the company to demonstrate its latest brand innovations and company ethos by displaying a range of exclusive products and intelligent build solutions for the luxury specifier:

Gira System 3000: an advanced blind and light control system, which is conveniently controlled through the Gira App or Display timer. More convenient and eco conscious, the Gira System 3000 will help to reduce utility bills by intuitively lowering the blinds to minimize potential heat loss and make the home appear occupied when it’s not!

Gira Mobile Door Communications: Whether on the move or using a home’s WLAN, end users can screen visitors and protect privacy with iOS and Android smartphones via the DCS IP gateway. The communication is encrypted using Secure Data Access, which is also used in the Gira S1 and guarantees maximum security. The door opening function is additionally protected by means of a PIN.

KNX System: easy to operate with intelligent building technology from Gira so wired-in intuitive solutions are embedded into developments from the get-go with the ability to be easily upgraded in the future by electricians and building managers at the touch of a button.

All products on display will be supported by Gira UK experts ready to discuss and guide stand visitors on product suitability, user benefits, technical specification and potential supply/distribution.