GLP appoints Natali Cooper to lead ESG in Europe

GLP, a leading investor and developer of logistics warehouses and distribution parks, announced today that it has appointed Natali Cooper as Head of Portfolio, Asset Management and ESG, Europe.

Natali has played a lead role in the development of GLP’s ESG strategy across its European portfolio and through its funds. Through the new role, Natali will be responsible for the ongoing implementation and evolution of the strategy across the European business. In addition, Natali will remain in charge of the portfolio and asset management functions as an ongoing strategic priority for the business.

GLP has established a broad range of environmental, social and governance commitments that elevate the business and create value for its stakeholders. These cover a number of areas including developing and managing sustainable assets and promoting the well-being of its people, partners and communities. GLP has pioneered market-leading sustainability initiatives in the logistics real estate sector including the development of Magnitude at Magna Park, Milton Keynes which is one of the first designated net-zero logistics building in the UK.

Nick Cook, President, GLP Europe, said: “Our approach to sustainability and ESG sits at the heart of our decision-making process. Natali has led the way in developing our long-term ESG strategy and we are thrilled that she will be leading on its execution over the coming years. We have made great strides in integrating ESG considerations across our business but recognise that we, and the industry as a whole, have a long way to go. I look forward to working closely with Natali to further develop our sustainability credentials.”

Natali Cooper added: “The logistics sector’s stratospheric growth and increasingly important role in the global economy has already placed the industry in the spotlight. It is essential for the long-term success of our business that we take meaningful action to reduce our carbon footprint and create a blueprint for integrating these buildings into communities. This is both a moral and commercial imperative. The whole team is committed to delivering on our ambitious strategy and I look forward to implementing it in the years to come.”