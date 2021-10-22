GMI announces completion of latest student accommodation project in Leeds

Sustainably designed and stylish new 188 bed building sits in a prime location with the Leeds student’s district…

GMI Construction Group, has today announced that it has completed construction of a new 188 bed student accommodation block for Maple Grove Developments at a prime site in Leeds.

The development known as Oak House is situated in Park Lane in the Belle Vue district of Leeds’s student district and took 82 weeks to build. It offers a combination of 9 high-spec studio flats, and 30 shared flats for 4 to 8 students. Its impressive communal spaces include a large lounge area with space for private and group study, and a stunning outdoor terrace with seating.

Tenants will have free access to the on-site cardio studio and secure bike storage, and rent includes all bills, TV licence and personal possessions insurance. All flats are spacious and modern, with double beds, en-suite bathrooms, and are equipped to a high standard with smart TVs, in flat washer-dryers and super-fast internet (up to 200Mb/s wired and 100Mb/s wireless).

Oak House is the ideal place for students wanting high quality, sustainable living in a great city centre location.

Talking about the project GMI Divisional Managing Director Lee Powell said: “GMI is proud to have been trusted to deliver this superb new student accommodation facility in the historic community of Little Woodhouse in this outstanding part of Leeds.

This is a sustainable development which provides a positive impact within the conservation area including improvements to open space and the provision of high-quality student accommodation, with good levels of amenity, in a sustainable location close to the established universities. Getting this project complete and over the line constitutes a great team effort and on behalf of GMI I would like to thank and congratulate all involved.

This is the 10th student accommodation development that GMI has completed to date as we continue to build upon our offering and credentials in this sector”

Maple Grove Developments’ Managing Director Karen Hirst continued: “This is the latest development we have completed in the PBSA sector, which is showing great resilience and continued interest for funders. Looking ahead, we are currently evaluating future student development schemes.”

Tony Vyse, Assistant Chief Executive – Development from Incoming tenant Unipol also commented: “After such a difficult time during the global pandemic and the aftermath of supply chain issues, Unipol and more importantly, the residents, are extremely happy with the finished product that completed on time.

Oak House reflects Unipol’s values to provide well-priced accommodation and creates a living environment that encourages socialisation and well-being, which is part of our educational mission. Unipol has now commenced a long-term deal which will provide quality housing for students for the next 25 years.

Personally, as an active member of the project team throughout the entire design and build, I’d like to thank all parties involved in what has been a very successful scheme, which ultimately benefits Unipol’s portfolio, students for the next quarter of a century and the community of Little Woodhouse.”

The architect on the development was DLA. To take an exclusive tour around the development visit: