GMI DEVELOPMENTS SUBMITS PLANS FOR HARROGATE DEVELOPMENT

Leeds-based property development and investment company, GMI Developments has submitted a planning application to Harrogate Borough Council to create a new mixed-use development comprising a destination restaurant and bar, retail space and 3 apartments at 132-136 Kings Road in central Harrogate.

The premises, which have stood vacant since January 2020, comprise a range of interconnected, largely two-storey buildings which extend to more than 7,300 sq ft. Ocean House (134-136 Kings Road), the former Ramus retail unit (132 Kings Road) and an industrial unit fronting Bolton Street will be redeveloped into a mixed-use lifestyle and residential development in keeping with the local area.

A pre-let for the ground floor unit in Ocean House has already been agreed with Moxmoor Limited to manage a new concept restaurant and bar, led by experienced local operator Roger Moxham, one of the founding owners of the Cold Bath Brewing company.

Roger Moxham has more than 35 years of hospitality expertise, including board level roles in both public and privately funded pub and restaurant companies and co-founded the highly successful Cold Bath Brewing bar opposite the town’s International Conference Centre.

The new restaurant, which will create up to 20 new jobs, comprises a 70 seat internal restaurant and bar with external pavement and courtyard seating. Commenting on the offer Roger said “We will serve a diverse array of global meals rooted in Asia and the Americas which we intend to rotate throughout the year. The menu will be underpinned by a weekend brunch offer all supported by a full range of hand crafted cocktails and beers and an interesting selection of soft drinks, teas and coffees.”

GMI has submitted a detailed planning application for a change of use of Ocean House to house the new restaurant and bar, as well as two apartments above. The ground floor of 132 Kings Road will remain in retail use with an apartment above and the demolition of the industrial unit on Bolton Street will provide parking and outside amenity space for the new apartments.

Situated close to Harrogate town centre and 13 miles North of Leeds, the site’s neighbouring occupiers include Regal Fruiter, a Sainsbury’s convenience store and a number of well-known local indies. Harrogate town is one of the principal tourist centres in the region, benefiting from its position on the A59 which provides access to the local motorway network.

Chris Gilman, Managing Director, GMI Developments commented:

“Following the recent acquisition of the Kings Road property, we are excited to take this mixed-use development forward to regenerate the vacant site, subject to planning approval. With a proven, successful hospitality expert in Roger on board to create the new restaurant and bar, we are confident that his team will bring a unique and exciting destination restaurant offer to the town complemented by the rest of this high quality scheme.”