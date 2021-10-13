GMI Forging ahead at Thorpe Park with latest project for Scarborough

GMI Construction is making good progress at Thorpe Park Leeds as work continues apace on the new 133,118 sq ft landmark B3 office for Lovell.

The project is being undertaken for Scarborough International with whom GMI’s relationship continues to flourish at al levels

With GMI’s management team working shoulder to shoulder with Scarborough to maintain and develop what is a long-term and trusted partnership, GMI’s skilled Project Management team also heavily bought into that collaborative philosophy.

Talking about the project Leigh Bennett, GMI Project Manager at B3, said: “We have a really good relationship with the client and it’s one that’s been built over the years. I can see where the business is going and the excellent links we have with clients, such as Scarborough. And that is just on this project.

“They (Scarborough’s B3 team) visit our site to see our progress, look at our safety performance, stay in close communication with our team but more than anything they let us get on with the job as that trust is there. It’s a big scheme – the biggest single office building in Leeds out of town history – and we’re delighted to be here delivering it.”

Also commenting Lee Powell, GMI Divisional Managing Director, said: “We go back a long way with Scarborough Group International and that partnership has gone from strength to strength over the years. GMI Construction Group has already developed a number of significant schemes on their behalf and I’m proud of that.

“I’m also proud of the teamwork out on site and the way we are working to get the desired results. When B3 is finished it will be a real feather in the cap for the region and we will have played a part in that.”

Kevin McCabe, founder and Chairman of Scarborough Group International, said: “This year we are celebrating 21 years of development at Thorpe Park, of which GMI Construction has delivered a significant part on our behalf.

“The depth of trust forged between our respective teams over that time is such that we now very much see them as an extension of our business. This alignment is what enables us to create thriving spaces for people to live, work and enjoy.”

For further information about the development visit: https://thorpeparkleeds.com/