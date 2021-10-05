GRAHAM tops out University of York’s £130m flagship student resi project

GRAHAM has topped out at the University of York’s £130 million flagship student accommodation project, which was built in only 58 weeks with a room completed at a rate of every 1.5 hours.

Supporting the University of York’s “Campus for the Future” masterplan, the 1,480-bed scheme is helping to transform the Heslington East Campus and will act as a stimulus for the university’s recruitment strategy while meeting the demands of its expanding global student body.

GRAHAM is using a state-of-the-art off-site manufacturing facility in the north of England to deliver the scheme, enhancing the quality, safety, and sustainability of the construction programme. Key elements of the development include modular external sandwich panels, prefabricated steel bathroom pods, and pre-assembled services distribution racks.

Overall, the project comprises 18 blocks, which house the en-suite bedrooms and 200 living rooms/kitchens, plus 18,000 sq ft of steel frame social Hubs spread over two buildings.

In addition to influencing design in partnership with the architects Sheppard Robson and executing the project build, GRAHAM is also a key project investor as part of a consortium.

Neil McFarlane, GRAHAM Strategic Projects Director: “Topping out at the University of York in the timeframe that we have is a monumental milestone that deserves to be celebrated. Despite the challenges thrown our way by Brexit and Covid-19, we held firm and adapted where we could with our supply chain to deliver within our programme. In just 290 working days, we have erected all the superstructures with minimal disruption using MMC, which has accelerated the build while maintaining quality and environmental standards. Now, we can look ahead to completion and bringing the campus properly to life in this last, but significant chapter of the project.”

Hugh Crossley, Equitix CEO: “We commend all our partners at the University, GRAHAM and Derwent for their perseverance and resilience in delivering this crucial infrastructure on programme amidst the challenges of a global pandemic. It is a remarkable achievement.

The topping out at the new residences celebrates a significant milestone in Equitix’s 50 year relationship with the University of York. Importantly, it also celebrates significant progress towards a new college that will enable future generations of students to embark upon their University life in an environment that promotes wellbeing, community and sustainability. Equitix focuses on developing and delivering schemes that provide a ‘Best in Class’ Student Experience and, working with GRAHAM, the outcomes delivered here have exceeded expectations.”

Completion is planned in time for the 2022 academic year.