Hana by Industrious St. Peter’s Square Opens its Doors at Landmark

Industrious, the highest-rated workplace provider in the industry, and Barings, one of the world’s largest diversified real estate investment managers, today announce the opening of Hana by Industrious St. Peter’s Square. The 32,000 square foot flexible workplace is located across the ground, second and third floors of Landmark, Barings’ award-winning 180,000 square-foot development in the heart of Manchester City Centre.

Hana by Industrious St. Peter’s Square marks Industrious’ second location in Manchester, growing the brand’s regional network to four locations across the U.K. The new flexible workplace is easily accessible via public transportation, and is just steps from Piccadilly Station and St. Peter’s Square.

“As we continue to experience significant demand from global occupiers to incorporate greater flexibility into their workplace strategies, the opening of our St. Peter’s Square location couldn’t come at a more opportune moment,” said Ralph Dorey, Managing Director, UK at Industrious. “We’re thrilled to expand our reach in this thriving metro area, and provide an ideal flexible workplace solution for companies looking to either enter Manchester for the first time, or grow their current footprint, in an incredible destination building like Landmark.”

Hana by Industrious St. Peter’s Square features 23 private offices accommodating one – 300+ people (Hana Team), multiple conference rooms with state-of-the-art technology to accommodate in-person and hybrid work (Hana Meet), and coworking spaces for individual workers (Hana Share). Private offices come with an array of branding options for occupiers, enterprise-grade technology and customisable layouts. The space also features a cafe, multiple lounge and seating areas perfectly suited for group meetings and collaboration.

In a commitment to providing an engaging workplace experience, members can expect complimentary daily breakfast, coffee, tea and snacks, and a weekly calendar of virtual and in-person programming. Additional services include high-speed and secure Wi-Fi, mailing and printing capabilities, on-site support from a dedicated Community Manager, access to a global network of workspace and more. Hana by Industrious will also support Landmark tenants with overflow meeting and coworking space, and the ability for direct lease occupiers of the building to expand into flexible private offices as needed. Further information including additional amenities, how to book a tour and pricing can be found here.

Ian Mayhew, Managing Director at Barings, said:

“The Hana by Industrious centre is a key component of the inclusive offering we have at Landmark and is launching at a time when flex space plays an increasingly integral role in business strategy. Not only does the space provide opportunities for businesses and individuals to take advantage of the benefits of a world-class building, it also offers additional options to the global occupiers we have in the other floors of the building.”

Completed in 2020, the 180,000 sq ft award-winning Landmark development offers 14 floors of BREEAM Excellent and Wired Score Platinum certified, office space in Manchester City Centre.

Barings’ focus on well-being, customer experience, sustainability and technological infrastructure at Landmark has delivered a world-class office building with the capacity to support the implementation of Hana by Industrious’ high-quality and hospitality-driven operations. Landmark also provides all-important facilities for existing and future tenants, including the introduction of contactless technologies enabling touch-free movement within the building, access to secured bike spaces, an eleventh-floor terrace, a fully equipped locker room with showers, electric car charging stations and more.

Landmark has received overwhelming support from Manchester City Council as the concluding project for the prime St Peter’s Square business district, where substantial private and public sector capital has transformed the area and attracted high-profile occupiers in recent years.

Leasing agents on Landmark are CBRE, Colliers and JLL.

For more information, please visit www.industriousoffice.com or www.landmarkmanchester.co.uk.