Harron Homes Yorkshire Expands Sales Team

Following a successful sales year, Leeds-based Harron Homes Yorkshire has welcomed Vicki Armitage to its sales team as Senior Sales Manager, along with four new sales executives.

In the last year Harron has implemented a number of changes to improve the customer experience during the Coronavirus pandemic, including a 24/7 web-chat function on the website, and an appointment only system to ensure customers receive the undivided attention of the sales team.

With nearly two decades of sales experience under her belt, Vicki is well placed to continue developing the customer journey at Harron. From selling on site, to a management position at another housebuilder, Vicki’s experience and knowledge of the building industry will serve Harron well when it comes to selling the increased number of homes they’re expecting to have available next year.

Vicki is also familiar with some of the Harron team having previously worked with Alison Taylor-Shaw, Harron’s Sales and Marketing Director.

“Having previously worked with Alison, I was confident she’s leading a driven and ambitious team which I was excited to join; we’re all keen to support each other in doing the best we can for the company. I’m thrilled to be stepping into a more senior role with the opportunity to grow and prove myself through more ambitious sales targets than ever before,” commented Vicki.

Anticipating a robust property market, and increasing popularity of the stunning rural locations Harron is known for, bids have been placed on 13 plots of land throughout Yorkshire while four new sites are currently awaiting planning permission to bring 671 new homes across Yorkshire.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for our business with Harron having built a name for itself over the last few decades for creating spacious, quality and high specification properties in some of Yorkshire’s most sought after locations. I’m sure Vicki will be an asset to the team and lead the way as our newest developments come to fruition,” added Alison Taylor-Shaw, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes Yorkshire.