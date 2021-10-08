With the average cost of renting a property in the UK now stood at a record high of £1,061 per month, getting onto the property ladder is a more attractive prospect than ever. For Uxbridge renters, Rosewood Housing’s stylish Shared Ownership apartments at the iconic Randalls department store are ideal for those looking to quit renting and snap up their very own home instead. And, with only nine Shared Ownership homes available at the site, prospective purchasers need to act fast to secure an affordable apartment with a unique history.

Enjoying a convenient location within the commuter town of Uxbridge, all homes at Eves House are available to view, allowing interested parties to choose their dream home. The collection of one and two-bedroom apartments have all been designed and constructed with the same high-quality finish as those destined for private sale by Rosewood’s parent company, Inland Homes, with some properties even enjoying the added luxury of secure gated parking.

Sally Ingham, Board Director at Rosewood Housing, comments: “At Randalls, we are delighted that our affordable homes are offering buyers the opportunity to get onto the property ladder at such a historically significant development. As all properties are now ready to move into, purchasers will be able to settle into their new home before Christmas. With only nine properties available, we expect demand at Randalls to be high and urge potential purchasers to book an appointment with us as soon as possible.”

Providing a more affordable way to get onto the property ladder, Rosewood’s Shared Ownership scheme at Eves House allows purchasers to buy a 25% share of their property, whilst paying a subsidised rent on the remaining value. After moving in, buyers can choose to purchase further shares of their property up to 100% and full ownership – known as staircasing – as and when they can afford to do so.

Eves House hosts the stunning collection of one and two-bedroom Shared Ownership apartments at Randalls. Benefiting from spacious open-plan layouts, kitchens are complete with slimline quartz worktops and a selection of high-quality integrated appliances. Contemporary bathrooms feature stylish Porcelanosa tiling, sleek white sanitaryware and fully recessed mirrors. All homes enjoy the added benefit of having underfloor heating as standard. Home offices, en-suites and balconies provide even more space to enjoy in selected apartments.

Randalls is well situated to enjoy the Uxbridge’s thriving community. With two shopping centres on offer, residents can take full advantage of the extensive range of popular high-street stores available, including H&M, River Island and The Body Shop. The town centre hosts a variety of popular restaurants, including Prezzo, Nando’s and Wagamama, while Millers Tap is a craft-pub offering a range of refreshing cocktails. Uxbridge also hosts a multi-screen Odeon cinema with an IMAX-screen, perfect for catching all the latest releases.

Residents at Randalls can benefit from the plethora of tranquil green spaces that Uxbridge has to offer. Fassnidge Park hosts of bowling green, tennis courts and a café, and is just a short eight-minute walk away. Also nearby, Dowding Park is just a nine-minute walk from Randalls. This 40-acre space includes a children’s playground, football pitches and a peaceful woodland trail. Blue space is also plentiful, with the opportunity to enjoy stunning views across the River Colne, River Pinn and Fray’s River, or a gentle stroll alongside the Grand Union Canal.

Randalls is ideally placed for commuters. Uxbridge Underground Station is just a five-minute walk away, providing easy access to a range of destinations including Wembley Park (25 minutes), Kings Cross (43 minutes) and Leicester Square (62 minutes). The introduction of Crossrail to nearby West Drayton train station from 2022 is expected to dramatically reduce journey times to destinations including London Paddington and Reading. For those hoping to travel further afield, the M25, M4 and M40 motorways are all easily accessible from the development, and residents are also just a 15-minute drive away from Heathrow Airport.