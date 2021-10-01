IM Properties appoints new Project Director as their growth continues

The growth of IM Properties’ development pipeline has prompted the appointment of Frank Fitzgerald as project director.

Recruited from global construction and property consultancy, RLB, a long-term consultant of IM Properties, Frank joins the project delivery team, swapping his external role for in-house.

Having worked on many of IM Properties’ large-scale strategic sites including Birch Coppice, Blythe Valley, Mercia Park and Peddimore, Frank’s in-depth understanding of the company and its projects makes him a perfect fit for the position.

Jason Jasper, UK project director for IM Properties said: “We currently have a development pipeline of 15 million sq ft and are delivering some of the region’s most significant new manufacturing and logistic schemes.

“To add capacity and the most impact to the team, we needed an individual who could hit the ground running and instantly understood us as a company, and Frank just ticked every box.”

Jasper continued: “We’ve got some exciting plans coming forward and a range of sustainability targets we want to achieve over the next ten years, which adds significantly to both the planning and delivery of our schemes.

“They’ll certainly be no shortage of challenges for Frank to get stuck into over the coming months and years.”

Frank, who worked with Arcadis for seven years, now known as AYD, before his 10 years at RLB, added:

“It’s a fantastic opportunity and natural transition for me from consultant to in-house project director.

“IM Properties is such a fast-paced, innovative, industry leader, and that means that life is never dull when working for them, and you are guaranteed to always be pushing the boundaries and working on projects that inevitably turn into real career highlights.”

Located in the Midlands, IM Properties is one of the UK’s largest privately-owned property companies owned by the IM Group, focused on a sustainable future in the sectors it invests and develops in including offices, logistics, manufacturing and new homes.