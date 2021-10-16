Improving Warehouse Efficiency

Over the past year or so, many businesses across the UK have begun to rely heavily on their e-commerce stores, more so than brick and mortar shops. As a result, the demand for increased warehouse space and improved warehouse efficiency has increased massively. From more inventory, a wider range of goods for sale and expanding businesses, a lot of organisations have had to adapt their way of working to accommodate the increase in demand for goods purchased online. There are lots of tips available for getting the most out of your warehouse storage. Warehouse management is a key component in running a successful retail business, no matter what kind of consumer goods you are selling. Whether it is food, clothing, household appliances, books or all of the above, setting up a great warehouse that can adapt, evolve and grow with your business is key to running a successful online store.

Warehouse Equipment

When setting up your warehouse, it is important to invest time in finding the layout and processes that work best for your business. Developing a logical floor plan with the most in-demand goods within easy access will ensure efficiency. Wide walkways and clear guidance around the warehouse floor also help with the movement of goods, as well as improve safety for workers. For the movement of inventory, warehouse machinery such as electric pallet trucks, hoists and conveyor belts make it safe and easy for employees to ship goods in and out of the warehouse.

Other equipment that can help improve warehouse efficiency includes the following:

Invest in good quality racks and shelving that can support a variety of goods. Shelving made from stainless steel is durable and can hold heavy loads

Stacker trucks and hoists allow employees to stack goods safely at a height

Transport rollers and conveyor tables make the movement of small and large goods quick and easy

Climbing equipment such as ladders let warehouse workers comfortably reach items at a height

Barriers and markings or signage can help direct traffic around the warehouse floor and helps improve safety, especially in a warehouse where vehicles are in motion

This year, there has been a big increase in artificial intelligence used in warehouse logistics. Computers and robots are being used to improve speed and efficiency, as well as reduce error rate, across areas such as labelling and sorting. With order processing techniques such as pick to light, artificial intelligence holds a lot of potential for repetitive warehouse tasks. AI generally helps to reduce the amount of tedious, repetitive tasks which employees prefer not to do. Many are of the opinion that the future of storage is in warehouse automation. This is a worthwhile area to research for anyone looking to grow their retail business over the long term.

The Best Pallet Racks

Choosing the best equipment for your particular industry is important. Businesses also evolve over time and it is worth reviewing your warehouse processes at least twice a year. The type of goods you stock may change, or your product range may expand or decline, depending on demand. At peak times such as Christmas and Easter, you may need additional inventory and your warehouse will need to be able to handle this. Warehouse pallet racks need to be adaptable. Take a look at our tips to choose the correct pallet rack for a warehouse and research the best option for your business.

Investing in top-quality warehouse equipment and ensuring that your storage facility is set up to run smoothly will mean goods get shipped quickly and without error. This in turn will result in happy customers. Great customer service is a cornerstone of a successful business and getting orders out on time is crucial for customer retention. Find the best warehouse machinery for your business today and put smooth work processes in place – it is one of the best investments of time and money for any retail organisation. It will pay off in the long run and will help boost the growth of your business long into the future.