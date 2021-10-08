Jaros, Baum & Bolles (JB&B) is pleased to announce that William Quigley, JB&B Associate, has been selected for the Building Commissioning Association’s (BCxA) 20 Under 40 Recognition Program. Quigley, who is a Certified Building Commissioning Professional and Certified Energy Auditor, has been with JB&B for eight years and saw building commissioning as the natural continuation of his career following his service in the Navy.

The BCxA selects candidates for the 20 Under 40 Recognition Program based on each individual’s execution and adherence to the BCxA’s best practices, status as a leader in the building sciences field, and innovative strategies to adapting to new and advanced technologies, processes, and software. Quigley excels in these fields, graduating summa cum laude from New York University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. His interest in JB&B was piqued when he first connected with a partner who suggested an internship during a college fair, and eight years later he has become one of the firm’s most respected and capable team members.

“Will has a great combination of grit and modesty,” said JB&B Associate Partner Ryan Lean, who nominated Quigley for the Program. “No job is too big or small for him. He practices commissioning with full ownership of his projects, whether it includes mentoring others or completing the tasks independently. Will is an incredible engineer, and it’s no wonder why he has excelled in his position at JB&B.”

Quigley’s passion and personal connection to his craft is what fuels his expertise and drive. His military service was heavily influenced by the events of 9/11, and in his own words, he seized the opportunity to be part of the design and commissioning of the World Trade Center site when he first joined JB&B in 2013. This dedication to helping his fellow citizens address and recover from times of crisis is also reflected by his recent work in the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, working alongside the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the greater construction industry to build a temporary hospital.

“I will always be thankful for my modest contribution to support the great people of our city, state, and nation in our recovery from this challenging time,” Quigley said. “The most rewarding aspect of working as a CxP has been my involvement in New York City’s two greatest crises of the past 20 years.”