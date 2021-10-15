James Abbott has been appointed Land and Partnerships Director at the Keepmoat Homes South Midlands region. James joins the national housebuilder with 16 years of experience in the construction industry, having previously worked as Land Director at Morris Homes Eastern, where he worked for four years after joining them as Head of Land.

James will lead the Keepmoat Homes South Midlands Land and Partnerships team, supporting land acquisition and development projects in the region. The role will see James manage land acquisition strategy for the top ten housebuilder, ensuring the business meets its five-year plan within the region. This will include maintaining existing relationships with key land agents, local authorities and affordable housing providers, as well as forming new connections to expand opportunities in the area.

Mick O’Farrell, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “It’s great to have James onboard, he will be a fantastic asset to the team. He brings to our business a wealth of experience and the kind of attitude which aligns with our regional aspiration for continued growth, and has a clear remit to support us in meeting our development targets.”

James Abbott, Land and Partnerships Director at Keepmoat Homes, said: “I’m thrilled to join the team at Keepmoat, as they have an established reputation for entering into partnerships to deliver much-needed quality homes at affordable prices. This is reinforced by our 5-star Home Builders Federation rating, which we are rightly proud of.

“I’m excited about building strong relationships with key land partners, registered providers and local authorities, and to be working alongside a dynamic team to deliver the forecast growth for the region.”