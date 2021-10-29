Kent Housebuilder Reports High Demand for New Homes

The housing market has remained strong in the South East of England over the last 18 months, with demand from homebuyers at an all-time high, according to Kent housebuilder Jones Homes. And this is backed by Nationwide’s latest house price index, which revealed that UK house prices are now 13 per cent higher than before the pandemic.

Jones Homes has experienced a surge in sales at its developments across Kent – including locations such as Lenham, Marden and Eastchurch – during this period of extraordinary growth.

The temporary stamp duty holiday, which was brought in by UK chancellor Rishi Sunak last July, was a key benefit in boosting home sales – but the housebuilder says that changing home preferences – including the rise in homeworking – have also contributed to the boom in new sales and stimulated the housing market.

“As house prices continue to rise – up 13 per cent over the last year and a half according to Nationwide – it’s clear that the housing market isn’t due to slow down anytime soon, despite the end of the stamp duty holiday,” said Sara Stanhope, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Southern.

“When it comes to finding a new home, many buyers’ priorities shifted during the pandemic. In addition to an increased demand for home working spaces, one of the most common changes we’ve seen is that more customers seek green open space and countryside on their doorstep – which is what has attracted many buyers to our homes.

“The fact there’s also been significant relocation out of London has also caused a boom in the local property market. We’ve welcomed many buyers from South East London postcodes to our Kent developments, who want more for their money and better access to the countryside – while still benefitting from the excellent commuter links available in this part of the world,” Sara concluded.

Kent housebuilder Jones Homes is currently building at developments across Kent, including in Lenham, Hoo St Werburgh, and Minster.