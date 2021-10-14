Kingspan Data & Flooring Technology Achieves Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze

Kingspan Data & Flooring Technology, the industry leader in data and flooring solutions, has achieved Cradle to Cradle Certified® bronze for their key raised access flooring solutions, based on an impartial and independent evaluation of material health, material reutilisation, renewable energy, water stewardship and social fairness.

Cradle to Cradle Certified® is a globally recognised measure of safer, more sustainable products, demonstrating how successfully their products support the circular economy.

At the end of life, Kingspan Data & Flooring Technology’s steel encapsulated wood-core panels, stay in closed-loop cycles with around 1,000 tonnes of recycled panels and 500 tonnes of waste-production sawdust, used to power three onsite biomass boilers, which then generate 2,500 megawatts of energy each year to power their manufacturing operations. Waste steel and off-cuts are shredded on-site and recycled into other products.

The assessment was conducted by Eco Intelligent Growth before submitting to Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute. The accreditation is the culmination of 12 months’ work by Kingspan Access Floors’ Quality and Compliance Manager, Phil Major, with assistance from internal teams in Hull, UK.

Bianca Wong, Kingspan’s Global Head of Sustainability, comments: “Across all Kingspan divisions, we are working hard to further reduce the environmental impact of our products. We want to ensure all of our products reach the highest ethical standards and that our Planet Passionate strategy and commitments are embedded in everything we do globally. This achievement is an excellent example of Kingspan’s divisions constantly challenging themselves in partnership with industry to work towards a more sustainable future.”

Kingspan Data & Flooring Technology’s Managing Director, Seamus Cussen, added: “Achieving overall bronze Cradle to Cradle Certified® status for our key raised access flooring solutions, is testament to the progress and the dedication our team has made to improve the sustainability of our entire portfolio of access flooring solutions. We will continue our focused efforts to improve and innovate but achieving this accreditation demonstrates our commitment driven from all areas of our business, to achieve high sustainability criteria.”

Product designers, manufacturers and brands around the world rely on the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Product Standard, as a transformative pathway for designing and making products with a positive impact on people and planet.