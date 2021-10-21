Major solar PV project set to cut carbon in Coventry appoints partner engineer

Midlands based construction engineering consultancy, Howard Ward Associates (HWA), has been appointed by Ineco Energy to deliver a major solar PV project at 41 sites across Coventry.

The scheme is part of a wider decarbonisation strategy in the city which will deliver carbon reductions and renewable energy generation improvements across a number of council-owned sites; such as sports facilities, schools, office buildings, cemeteries and country park visitor centres.

Civil and structural engineer HWA has specialist expertise in the solar PV sector and has advised on major schemes across the UK. For Ineco, the practice has been appointed to provide surveys and assessments, to determine the structural capacity for the installation of solar panels and inverters.

The ambitious programme will generate 1,840 MWh of energy, with the potential to save Coventry City Council up to £276,000 annually. Over the lifetime of the projects, it will save the carbon equivalent of planting 9,766 trees.

The first phase of works – which was funded by the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS) – saw the completion of six Coventry schools, ahead of the new 21/22 academic year.

Giles Ward, director at HWA, said: “We are really pleased to be working on a number of solar PV installations across Coventry alongside Ineco Energy. The scheme is contributing to the city’s decarbonisation strategy, helping to deliver carbon reductions and renewable energy systems on a significant scale.”

“This is a diverse industry in which we have gained extensive knowledge and experience in since the field was in its infancy. It is great to see that solar PV installations have developed significantly, and their demand and accessibility continue to grow as local authorities, businesses and organisations across the UK seek energy-efficient solutions.”

Works have also begun on the Coventry Central Library, a Council office building and Windmill Road Cemetery in the city, due to be completed this month.

Angus Rose, director of Ineco Energy said: “We’re extremely proud to be helping Coventry City Council to reduce its carbon footprint with the installation of solar PV across the region. There has never been a more important time to reduce the carbon footprint of our communities and secure a greener future for generations to come.

“This part of the project, funded by PSDS, only scratches the surface of the ambitious project with Coventry City Council. The ongoing decarbonisation plans funded by ERDF will allow the Council to make buildings more energy efficient and help the region reach its net zero target.”

Phase 2 will see solar PV being installed across 32 further Coventry City Council public buildings and is funded through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

Ineco Energy specialises in the development, installation, and ongoing management of renewable and energy-efficient solutions for local authorities, schools and businesses within England and Wales.